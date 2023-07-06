Twin Ports Stand to Gain from $1.5 Billion in State Infrastructure Grants

by

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will receive more than $600 million in grant funding from the state to complete essential infrastructure projects. These projects aim to streamline and sustain the goods-supply chain, according to officials who made the announcement on Thursday.

Out of the $1.5 billion allocated by the state, the Port of Los Angeles will receive $233 million, while $383 million will go to the Port of Long Beach. The funding is part of California’s effort to enhance safety, reduce emissions, and ensure the smooth movement of goods and people, as stated by the California State Transportation Agency.

California Governor Gavin Newsom emphasized the importance of the state’s supply chain to the national and global economy. He expressed that the investments in these projects will modernize the ports, reduce pollution, eliminate bottlenecks, and create a more efficient distribution network.

Follow Google News

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! VigourTimes is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment