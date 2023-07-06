Twin Ports Stand to Gain from $1.5 Billion in State Infrastructure Grants

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will receive more than $600 million in grant funding from the state to complete essential infrastructure projects. These projects aim to streamline and sustain the goods-supply chain, according to officials who made the announcement on Thursday.

Out of the $1.5 billion allocated by the state, the Port of Los Angeles will receive $233 million, while $383 million will go to the Port of Long Beach. The funding is part of California’s effort to enhance safety, reduce emissions, and ensure the smooth movement of goods and people, as stated by the California State Transportation Agency.

California Governor Gavin Newsom emphasized the importance of the state’s supply chain to the national and global economy. He expressed that the investments in these projects will modernize the ports, reduce pollution, eliminate bottlenecks, and create a more efficient distribution network.

During a ceremony at the Port of Long Beach, Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin shared that the state funding will position the port projects for significant federal infrastructure dollars.

The funded projects will increase the capacity to move goods through the busiest ports in the western hemisphere. They will also enhance trade throughout California, from San Diego to the Central Valley to the Bay Area.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed gratitude for the critical funds awarded by the governor and secretary. She highlighted that investing in infrastructure would benefit the workforce, nearby communities, and the port’s ability to handle goods safely and consistently.

The State funding will support three infrastructure projects at the Port of Los Angeles: the Maritime Support Facility Improvement and Expansion Project, the Rail Mainline/Wilmington Community & Waterfront Pedestrian Grade Separation Bridge, and the State Route 47/Seaside Avenue and Navy Way Interchange Improvements.

The Maritime Support Facility Improvement and Expansion Project, worth $198.2 million, will provide storage for chassis and empty containers. The project will expand from 30 to 71 acres and include improvements to utilities, drainage, sewage, power, water supply, and a paved perimeter roadway.

The Rail Mainline/Wilmington Community & Waterfront Pedestrian Grade Separation Bridge, with a budget of $5.62 million, will establish a 400-foot pedestrian bridge over freight tracks. This bridge aims to create a safer connection between the Wilmington community, local schools, and the waterfront area.

The State Route 47/Seaside Avenue and Navy Way Interchange Improvements, costing $62.98 million, will enhance traffic operations, reduce collisions, and improve safety by modifying the intersection of Navy Way and Seaside Avenue.

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka stated that this investment in the port projects, along with supporting regional projects, will accelerate efforts to boost competitiveness, create jobs, and enhance decarbonization initiatives.

At the Port of Long Beach, nearly $225 million will fund zero-emission cargo-moving equipment and supportive infrastructure projects. This includes the acquisition of “top handlers” and other manually operated cargo-handling equipment like tugboats and locomotives.

Furthermore, $158.4 million will be allocated to the planned Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility. This facility aims to shift more cargo from trucks to on-dock rail, reducing emissions. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 and finish in 2032.

Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero expressed that this grant will make a tremendous difference in bringing more business and jobs to the harbor. It will also enhance cargo movement efficiency and accelerate the port’s transition to zero-emission operations.

Out of the $1.5 billion State funding, approximately $250 million will be allotted for zero-emission infrastructure, locomotives, vehicles, and vessels. The South Coast Air Quality Management District, responsible for improving air quality in Southern California, will receive $76 million for zero-emission projects supporting the goods movement sector in the San Pedro Bay Port corridor.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District plans to use the funding for its Port and Freight Infrastructure Program, which includes demonstrating a first-of-its-kind hydrogen fuel cell locomotive. Additionally, the agency will install Direct Current Fast Chargers and hydrogen refueling dispensers for trucks involved in goods movement.