Twin Ports Set to Reap Major Advantages from $1.5 Billion State Infrastructure Grants

The Los Angeles and Long Beach ports will be receiving over $600 million in grant funding from the state to complete essential infrastructure projects aimed at improving the efficiency and sustainability of the goods-supply chain, officials announced on Thursday.

Out of the $1.5 billion allocated by the state, the Port of Los Angeles will receive $233 million, while the Port of Long Beach will receive $383 million. This funding is part of the state’s efforts to enhance safety, reduce emissions, and facilitate the movement of goods and people, according to a statement from the California State Transportation Agency.

Governor Gavin Newsom stated, “No other state has a supply chain as critical to the national and global economy as California. These investments, which are unprecedented in scope and scale, will modernize our ports, reduce pollution, eliminate bottlenecks, and create a more dynamic distribution network.”

During a ceremony at the Port of Long Beach on Thursday morning, Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin mentioned that the state funding will position port projects to compete for significant federal infrastructure dollars.

The funded projects will help increase the capacity to handle goods at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which are the busiest ports in the western hemisphere. Additionally, they will enhance trade throughout the state, from San Diego to the Central Valley to the Bay Area, officials explained.

In response to the $233 million grant, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass thanked the governor and secretary for providing these critical funds. She stated, “When we invest in infrastructure, we are also investing in our workforce, in our nearby communities, and in the port’s ability to safely and consistently handle goods.”

The state funding will support three infrastructure projects at the Port of L.A. These include the Maritime Support Facility Improvement and Expansion Project, the Rail Mainline/Wilmington Community & Waterfront Pedestrian Grade Separation Bridge, and the State Route 47/Seaside Avenue and Navy Way Interchange Improvements.





The Maritime Support Facility Improvement and Expansion Project, which will receive $198.2 million, will provide storage for chassis and empty containers across all 12 container terminals at the twin ports. The funding will also facilitate the expansion of the project, improvements to utilities, drainage, sewage, power, water supply, and the construction of a paved perimeter roadway.

The Rail Mainline/Wilmington Community & Waterfront Pedestrian Grade Separation Bridge, with a budget of $5.62 million, will introduce a 400-foot pedestrian bridge over freight tracks to create a safer connection between the Wilmington community, local schools, and the waterfront area.

The State Route 47/Seaside Avenue and Navy Way Interchange Improvements, funded with $62.98 million, will modify the intersection of Navy Way and Seaside Avenue to enhance traffic operations, reduce collisions, and improve safety.

Gene Seroka, the Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles, commented, “This investment of nearly a quarter-billion dollars in critical Port of Los Angeles projects, along with an additional $191 million in supporting regional projects, will accelerate efforts to enhance competitiveness, create jobs, and advance decarbonization.”

At the Port of Long Beach, around $225 million will be used to fund various zero-emission cargo-moving equipment and infrastructure projects, including “top handlers” and other manually operated cargo-handling equipment like tugboats and locomotives.

Furthermore, $158.4 million will be allocated to the Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility, which aims to shift more cargo from trucks to on-dock rail transportation. Construction of this facility will begin in 2024 and is expected to be completed by 2032.

Mario Cordero, the CEO of the Port of Long Beach, expressed, “This game-changing grant will make a tremendous difference in our efforts to attract more business and jobs to the harbor, enhance cargo movement efficiency, and accelerate the Port of Long Beach’s transition to zero-emission operations.”

Out of the $1.5 billion funded by CalSTA, approximately $250 million will be dedicated to zero-emission infrastructure, locomotives, vehicles, and vessels.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District, responsible for improving air quality in Southern California counties, will also receive $76 million for zero-emission projects that support the goods movement sector in the San Pedro Bay Port corridor.

The funding will enable the South Coast AQMD to demonstrate a first-of-its-kind hydrogen fuel cell locomotive under its Port and Freight Infrastructure Program. Additionally, the agency will install 376 Direct Current Fast Chargers and 19 hydrogen refueling dispensers at seven locations for trucks used in goods transportation.