Trump’s Return to Iowa Rally: Criticizes Governor’s Endorsement of DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump will be holding a campaign event this Saturday in Fort Dodge, Iowa, as part of his efforts to sign up supporters and volunteers prior to the state’s leadoff caucuses. The event is expected to draw upon the large crowds that Trump typically attracts, with the goal of encouraging attendees to commit to voting for him on Jan. 15.

This will be Trump’s sixth visit to Iowa since late September, making it clear that he is focusing heavily on the state. Despite polls showing Trump leading Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley among likely caucus participants, his campaign has been more aggressive in Iowa than in any other early-voting states for the Republican presidential nomination.

In a recent radio appearance promoting his forthcoming rally in Fort Dodge, Trump criticized DeSantis, claiming that the governor was “doing very poorly” in the polls even after receiving the endorsement of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who is breaking with tradition to support a candidate before the caucuses.

As part of his strategy for the 2024 presidential race, Trump is emphasizing organization more than in his 2016 campaign and is making regular stops in Iowa, which contrasts with his lesser-known rivals like DeSantis, who have been campaigning more frequently in hopes of gaining ground against the former president, especially in Iowa. As Trump campaigns in Fort Dodge, DeSantis will be campaigning across southern Iowa, inching closer to his goal of campaigning in each of the state’s 99 counties.

DeSantis’ campaign has indicated that their all-in strategy in Iowa, including the recent endorsement by Governor Reynolds, is in line with their goal to prevent Trump from securing a significant win in Iowa. This sets the stage for a fiercely competitive campaign in the leadup to the caucuses.

