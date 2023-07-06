Trump Turns Indictments Into Lucrative Campaign Fundraising Strategy

Former President Donald Trump’s legal issues seem to have had a positive impact on his campaign finances. The Republican frontrunner’s joint fundraising committee has reported raising over $35 million in the second quarter of this year, almost double what it raised in the previous quarter. Trump faced indictments both on state charges in New York and federal charges during this period, and his campaign has capitalized on these cases to appeal for financial support.

According to Politico, one email sent to supporters asked them to “make a contribution to peacefully DEFEND our movement from the never-ending witch hunts.” The funds raised by the joint fundraising committee are split between Trump’s campaign and his Save America PAC, which he has utilized to cover legal expenses, as reported by the Washington Post. Reuters states that 90% of the funds go to the campaign, based on the latest appeals made by the fundraising committee.

Campaign officials have disclosed that the average donation received is $34.20. This figure indicates that “grass-roots Republicans overwhelmingly stand with President Trump,” according to an adviser quoted by the Post. While other candidates have not yet revealed their second-quarter fundraising totals, the campaign of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that it raised $8.2 million in the 24 hours after he declared his candidacy in May. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)