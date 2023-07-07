Transportation Projects in SoCal Jurisdictions Receive $80M in Grant Funds

The Regional Council of the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) has approved the allocation of $80 million in state grant funding for transportation and land-use projects in the region. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) will receive the largest share of the funds, totaling $41.7 million. The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) will receive $13.3 million.

This allocation is part of a larger $237 million state grant, known as the Regional Early Action Planning (REAP) grant, dedicated to transportation and housing initiatives in Southern California.

Metro’s projects slated to receive funding include the North Hollywood Transit Center, an e-bike share program in the San Gabriel Valley, a regional traffic reduction study, and an expansion of the Metro bike share program. OCTA’s projects benefiting from the funds include the Fullerton Park and Ride site, a bikeway connectivity study, and a Harbor Boulevard transit signal priority project. Additionally, funds were allocated for projects in Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, and Imperial counties.