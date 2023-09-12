Top Toyota Dealers Eagerly Seek Small Pickup Truck in Demand

Toyota Dealers Demand a Compact Pickup Truck: An Opportunity for Innovation

Toyota dealers are eager to introduce a small pickup truck into the market.

During an interview with Automotive News, Gates, the owner of numerous dealerships across different brands including Ford and Toyota, revealed that they have completely sold out of the Maverick. Surprisingly, this high demand has not affected the sales of the Ranger or F-150 in the slightest.

It is important to note that dealer input has historically influenced product development decisions in the automotive industry. So, it comes as no surprise that dealers have expressed their desire for a truck that can directly compete with the Maverick without cannibalizing the sales of the Tacoma and Tundra.

Furthermore, a recent survey has indicated that EV truck buyers are eagerly awaiting an electric Toyota pickup. This clearly demonstrates the market demand for innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives.

Although Toyota has yet to officially confirm their plans, the company’s brand head, Dave Christ, stated that while they currently have no specific plans, they have indeed explored the possibility of introducing a compact pickup truck.

Interestingly, Toyota will be convening a dealer meeting in Las Vegas this week, and it is expected that discussions regarding the potential development of a unibody pickup will take place. Who knows, they may even consider collaborating with the builder on Prince Edward Island to create a Corolla Cross with an open bed, which we believe would be a great success in the North American market.