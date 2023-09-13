Top Ryobi Power Tools for Car Maintenance: Experience Unmatched Performance

When it comes to your collection of automotive power tools, having both impact wrenches and ratchets is essential. Although these tools have similarities, they possess distinct features that make them valuable additions. Impact wrenches, specifically, are capable of delivering high levels of torque, making them ideal for removing stubborn nuts and fasteners, including those that are rusted or broken. Additionally, their enhanced torque enables faster removal, which is advantageous if time is of the essence.

The Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 4-Mode 1/2″ High Torque Impact Wrench is a remarkable cordless option that packs a punch. It boasts an impressive breakaway torque of up to 1,170 ft-lbs, along with a fastening torque of 700 ft-lbs. Equipped with a four-mode speed control, onboard LED lights, a durable gear case, and a 1/2″ anvil with a friction ring for quick socket changes, Ryobi’s impact wrench is a force to be reckoned with. However, it’s worth noting that due to its powerful design, this tool may present challenges when used in tight spaces or tricky angles. Nevertheless, if you’re dealing with stubborn, seemingly unmovable fasteners, you’ll find the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 4-Mode 1/2″ High Torque Impact Wrench to be a reliable solution. Home Depot currently offers the tool by itself for $219, but there’s a limited-time promotion where you can purchase the kit, which includes the battery and charger, for only $159.