Top-Rated Winners: Watch Live Grades, Reactions, and Highlights

AEW dazzled fans with its penultimate pay-per-view of 2023, Full Gear, on Saturday night. The event’s marquee match pitted World Champion MJF against “Switchblade” Jay White in an epic clash. This showdown was the perfect conclusion to a night that put every major title in the promotion on the line and marked the end of several significant feuds. The big reveal of a new signing also added an extra layer of intrigue to the event. With so much at stake, fans were left wondering who would sign on the dotted line, which championships would change hands, and whether MJF could overcome recent adversity to retain his title. This recap covers all the action from Full Gear, offering detailed analysis and grades for each match.

The event featured a lineup of thrilling matches, including the AEW World Championship bout between MJF and Jay White, the International Championship showdown pitting Orange Cassidy against Jon Moxley, and the AEW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match featuring FTR, La Facción Ingobernable, Kings of the Black Throne, and Big Bill and Ricky Starks. The Women’s World Championship, TBS Championship, Texas Death Match, and other highly anticipated matches also kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The Zero Hour pre-show kicked off with an exhilarating showdown between Eddie Kingston and Jay Lethal for the Ring of Honor World Championship. A litany of distractions and interferences added a layer of complexity to the match, leading to a gritty and action-packed battle that saw Kingston successfully defend his title. Although the match was a promising start to the event, the excessive attention on ringside figures and disruptions took away from the in-ring action.

In another standout match, Buddy Matthews and Claudio Castagnoli delivered a hard-hitting, no-frills encounter that showcased their exceptional wrestling abilities. Despite the absence of any ill will between the two factions they represent, the match provided a preview of the high-quality wrestling to come later in the main show. Castagnoli emerged victorious with a hard-fought win, elevating the in-ring action and setting the stage for compelling future storylines.

The main event of the Zero Hour show saw MJF and Samoa Joe defend the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship against The Gunns. The match featured gripping storytelling and an unexpected appearance by Adam Cole, culminating in a dramatic win for MJF and Joe. The post-match attack on MJF further heightened the tension, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the AEW World Championship bout later in the night.

Sting’s final match in California, a trios showdown with Darby Allin and Adam Copeland against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne, offered a spectacle filled with character work and energy. Despite its lack of technical finesse, the match still delivered an entertaining opener. However, Ric Flair’s late involvement raised questions about the future of the feud between the two sides.

In one of the night’s most defining moments, Orange Cassidy asserted his dominance by decisively defeating Jon Moxley to retain the AEW International Championship. The hard-fought victory solidified Cassidy’s status as the better man, marking a significant milestone in his career and adding to the event’s already electrifying atmosphere.

Fans were treated to a night of thrilling action, shocking moments, and unexpected outcomes at Full Gear. As AEW continues to push the boundaries of professional wrestling, the event set the stage for an exciting new chapter in the promotion’s history.

