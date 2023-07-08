Top-Rated Bed-in-a-Box Mattress of 2023

Insider may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through our links. Find out more.

As a product reviewer, I have personally tested over 70 of the top mattresses, and I must say, the mattress in a box experience surpasses white-glove delivery in terms of convenience. It’s truly unparalleled.

Typically, within two weeks of placing your order, a delivery driver will bring a mattress in a compact box right to your doorstep. Setting it up is a breeze and usually takes no more than 10 minutes with some assistance for lifting. Plus, all the mattresses featured in this guide come with a minimum 90-night home trial period, giving you ample time to decide if the mattress is the right fit for you.

After personally sleeping on each of these mattresses for at least two weeks and subjecting them to rigorous testing, I have curated a selection that caters to different sleeping styles, body types, budgets, and needs. You can find more information about our testing methodology and answers to FAQs about mattress-in-a-box at the end of this article.

Our Top Picks for the Best Mattress in a Box

Best Overall: Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress – View on Leesa

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress combines memory foam and pocket springs to provide an optimal level of firmness suitable for all sleeping positions.

Best Budget: Zinus Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress – View on Walmart

The Zinus Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress offers an affordable price point and average firmness that appeals to all types of sleepers.

Best Foam: Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress – View on Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress features contouring foam that cradles sleepers of all body types and sleeping styles while delivering exceptional pressure relief and heat dissipation.

Best Ultra-Firm: Airweave Mattress – View on Airweave

The Airweave Mattress features a breathable and non-toxic polyethylene core, offering ultra-firm support across the entire bed, including the edges.

Best Soft: Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress – View on Amazon

Casper’s Nova Hybrid Mattress strikes the perfect balance between softness, plushness,

