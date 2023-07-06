Top Picks for Today: BBQ Recipes by Nico Reynolds, Tom Hanks in “Bridge of Spies” and “The Lincoln Lawyer” – TV, Netflix, AppleTV+, and Disney+

Join Nico Reynolds as he cooks up some laid-back weekend barbecue recipes on All Fired Up, airing on RTÉ One at 7pm. Get ready to drool over dishes like applewood smoked ham with grilled pineapple glaze, a mouthwatering steak sandwich, and a delicious barbecued rhubarb and mango crumble.

Switch over to RTÉ2 at 7.30pm for the International Soccer Friendly between the Republic of Ireland women’s team and France. Peter Collins hosts the live coverage from Tallaght Stadium, with Stephanie Roche and George Hamilton providing commentary. Kick-off is at 8pm.

At 9pm on BBC1, Emily Atack takes us on a journey of discovery in the show “Who Do You Think You Are?”. With showbiz already running in her family, Emily explores her roots in Liverpool, home to her grandmother’s cousin, Paul McCartney.

Tune in to BBC4 at 9pm for “Bridge of Spies”, a Cold War thriller directed by Steven Spielberg. Tom Hanks, Mark Rylance, and Amy Ryan star in this gripping story of an insurance lawyer defending a German man accused of being a Soviet spy.

If you’re up for some late-night excitement, catch “Valkyrie” at 11.40pm on Film Four. Tom Cruise leads an all-star cast in this thrilling depiction of the daring plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler in 1944.

For some gripping courtroom drama, stream “The Lincoln Lawyer” on Netflix. Mickey Haller, played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, takes on a variety of cases in Los Angeles. The second season is based on Michael Connelly’s book “The Fifth Witness” and features an ensemble cast including Neve Campbell and Becki Newton.

Relive the 80s nostalgia with the documentary “Wham!” available on Netflix. Directed by Chris Smith, this feature-length film explores the rise of the iconic duo George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, from school friends to global superstars.

On Prime Video, “Prisoner’s Daughter” tells the story of a father and daughter estranged by the US prison system. Starring Brian Cox and Kate Beckinsale, this emotional drama is a must-watch.

For a thrilling end to a psychological thriller series, check out “The Clearing” on Disney+. Based on JP Pomare’s book “In The Clearing”, this show delves into the disturbing realities of cults in Australia.

“The King Who Never Was” on Netflix uncovers the tale of Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, the last heir to the throne of Italy. This intriguing documentary follows a prince in exile, a top model, and the consequences of a fateful gunshot.

Embark on an adventure with “Unknown: The Lost Pyramid” on Netflix. This four-part docuseries takes you to unexplored regions, uncovering hidden gems like the world’s oldest graveyard and the search for a long-lost pyramid.

Prepare to be amazed by more cake illusions on “Is It Cake, Too?” on Netflix. Hosted by Mikey Day, these talented bakers compete to create hyper-realistic cakes, all for the chance to win $100k. Get ready for fondant Docs, kettlebells, football boots, and even toilets!

With the Women’s World Cup approaching, catch the documentary “Game On” on Netflix. This timely show explores the rise of women’s sports, with Ireland set to face Australia on July 20.

Finally, join John Krasinski as the iconic Jack Ryan in “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” on Prime Video. With the first two seasons available and more episodes coming soon, now is the perfect time to dive into this thrilling CIA series.

