Top Mistakes People Make on Their First Carnival Cruise

Carnival’s Serenity Retreat is an adults-only space with no extra charge.



Allow me to share a little secret with you – the Carnival Serenity Retreat. This hidden gem is often unappreciated by first-time cruisers, but I believe it’s a must-visit for those aged 21 and over.

Imagine a tranquil oasis on an upper deck, away from the hustle and bustle. That’s what you’ll find in Serenity. While the pool deck is filled with noise and activity, Serenity offers a peaceful escape for adults seeking relaxation.

What sets Serenity apart is that most cruise lines charge extra for access to similar adults-only spaces. However, Carnival offers this retreat at no additional cost. Other cruise lines, like Princess Cruises and Norwegian, charge $40 to $100 per person for similar experiences.

The Serenity Retreat is available on all Carnival ships, usually spanning two levels at the front of the ship. Despite its popularity, it remains somewhat hidden thanks to a privacy fence.

Contrary to popular belief, the Serenity Retreat is open to all guests over the age of 21, regardless of their cabin type. You can relax on loungers, sunbeds, daybeds, or even hammocks. The retreat also offers oversized spa tubs for a refreshing dip.

Additionally, you’ll find a quiet bar area and a selection of light lunch options, including fresh fruits, salads, and wraps. Soft music plays in the background, creating a serene atmosphere.