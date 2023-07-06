Toddler Tragically Passes Away After Being Left in Car Overnight

A tragic incident occurred in Florida, where a toddler lost her life after her parents mistakenly left her in a hot car overnight. Lakeland couple, Joel and Jazmine Rondon, are now facing charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child, as revealed by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The unfortunate incident took place after the family returned home from a Fourth of July party. The parents unknowingly left their 18-month-old daughter in her car seat while attending to their other children and unloading the vehicle. The following morning, Joel Rondon found his child lifeless in the car, and she was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

In light of the incident, both Joel and Jazmine Rondon were subjected to drug tests, which yielded concerning results. It was discovered that Joel tested positive for methamphetamines, marijuana, and alcohol, while Jazmine tested positive for marijuana and alcohol. An autopsy revealed that the cause of the toddler’s death was hyperthermia. The Rondons, both 33 years old, were subsequently arrested. It remains uncertain whether they have obtained legal representation to comment on the allegations against them. Sheriff Grady Judd expressed his deep sorrow at the tragedy, stating, “This child from 3am until she was discovered was harnessed and could not get away from this.” (Read more Florida stories.)

