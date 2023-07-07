Today Marks the End of Ford Fiesta Production: Farewell to the UK’s Top-selling Vehicle

If you have never owned a Ford Fiesta, chances are someone in your family or close circle of friends has. In fact, the Fiesta is the most purchased car in Britain, with a staggering 4.8 million sales in the UK alone. Globally, Ford has sold an impressive 22 million units. However, today marks the end of an era for the Fiesta as Ford officially ceases production after 47 years.

On July 7th, the last Fiesta models will roll off the production line at the Cologne assembly plant in Germany. Ford intends to replace the beloved hatchback with an electric crossover under a new name. Since its arrival in 1976, the Fiesta has been sold in seven different generations and has consistently topped the UK’s annual sales chart, surpassing iconic models such as the Cortina and Escort to become the nation’s favorite car.

With over 1.5 million registered keepers in 2022, the Fiesta remains the most common car on British roads today. Despite Ford reducing production ahead of today’s final production, it is still the ninth best-selling new car of this year. Ford has confirmed that the last two Fiesta models will be kept by the company, with one joining the international fleet in Germany and the other becoming a part of Ford UK’s heritage collection.

So, why is Ford bidding farewell to the Fiesta? Despite its enduring popularity, Ford announced its decision to discontinue the model in October last year. Interestingly, the Fiesta was the UK’s best-selling car every year from 2009 to 2020, only losing its top spot to the Vauxhall Corsa in 2021. Even after the announcement of its discontinuation, British dealers sold 25,070 Fiesta units in 2022, securing the model’s position in the top ten sales chart. In the first six months of 2023, UK drivers purchased an additional 15,359 Fiesta models, making it the ninth best-selling car of the year so far.

Ford’s decision to end the Fiesta’s production was not abrupt. The company stopped manufacturing three-door models last year and has not produced a diesel-engined Fiesta since October 2020. This move aligns with Ford’s strategy to transition to electric vehicles (EVs). By mid-2026, Ford aims to have every vehicle in its showrooms across Europe fully electric or plug-in hybrid. By 2030, when the UK government plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, Ford’s showrooms will exclusively offer EVs.

Discontinuing the Fiesta allows Ford to transform its Cologne factory into a state-of-the-art EV-only plant to produce its next-generation of battery-powered models. This includes the electric Explorer SUV, one of several new electric SUVs Ford plans to introduce in the coming years. The new facility will have an annual production capacity of over 250,000 EVs and will also house a new Sports Crossover vehicle.

The Ford Fiesta’s popularity extends beyond individual ownership. It has been a common choice in rental fleets both domestically and internationally. Additionally, the Fiesta has been widely used by UK police forces, and many driving instructors rely on it to teach new drivers due to its easy handling, reliability, and great driving dynamics. In a recent survey, it was revealed that more than one in five drivers passed their driving test in a Fiesta.

While the end of the Fiesta’s production may be bittersweet, Ford’s commitment to embracing an electric future and delivering high-quality cars remains strong. The Fiesta has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the automotive industry, and its legacy will be celebrated as Ford paves the way for its electric lineup.

Reference