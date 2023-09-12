Title: “Decline in Maternity Care: How Abortion Laws Push Obstetricians Away from Red States”

One by one, doctors who specialize in high-risk pregnancies are vanishing from Idaho. This is due to the strict abortion laws and unsupportive state legislature. Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, a family doctor who also delivers babies in the small mountain town of McCall, is among the few remaining, facing an uncertain future. When faced with patients with pregnancy complications, Dr. Gustafson used to seek advice from maternal-fetal medicine specialists in Boise, the capital of Idaho. Unfortunately, two of her go-to experts have moved away, leaving her and her patients without their support.

In total, over a dozen labor and delivery doctors will have retired or left Idaho by the end of this year – including five of the state’s nine long-standing maternal-fetal experts. Dr. Gustafson states that these departures have worsened an already difficult situation, as they deprive both patients and doctors of essential moral support and medical advice. She says, “I wanted to work in a small family town and deliver babies. I was living my dream – until all of this happened.”

This obstetrics exodus is not unique to Idaho. Obstetricians in red states such as Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee – including highly skilled specialists who handle complex and risky pregnancies – are also leaving their practices. Some newly qualified doctors are even avoiding states like Idaho altogether.

These departures may result in the creation of maternity care deserts, areas lacking any access to maternity care. They also put additional strain on physicians like Dr. Gustafson who choose to stay behind. Rural areas are particularly affected, as many hospitals close their obstetrics units due to economic reasons. Restrictive abortion laws exacerbate this issue further.

Dr. Stella Dantas, the president-elect of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, states, “This isn’t an issue about abortion. This is an issue about access to comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic care. When you restrict access to care that is based on science, that everybody should have access to – that has a ripple effect.”

In Idaho, doctors must navigate a web of abortion laws, including a 2020 “trigger law” that was enacted after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. These laws represent one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. However, it’s not just doctors primarily involved in abortion care who are affected – doctors who care for expectant mothers and babies, and who may be responsible for terminating pregnancies due to complications or other reasons, are also impacted.

Idaho prohibits abortion at any stage of pregnancy, with only two exceptions: when necessary to save the life of the mother and in certain cases of rape or incest, with a police report required in the latter situations. A federal judge’s temporary order allows abortion in some circumstances where a woman’s health is at risk. Doctors found guilty of violating the ban face two to five years in prison.

Despite the challenges, Dr. Gustafson, 51, has chosen to remain in Idaho. She has been practicing in the state for 20 years, 17 of which have been in McCall. The lakeside town of McCall boasts a population of around 3,700 people and is where she sees her patients at the Payette Lakes Medical Clinic, which is affiliated with St. Luke’s Health System, the largest health system in Idaho.

On a recent morning, Dr. Gustafson received an early morning call from a hospital nurse – a pregnant woman close to her due date had a ruptured membrane, putting both the mother and baby at risk. Dr. Gustafson quickly prepared for a helicopter to transport the patient to Boise, the nearest city with maternal-fetal specialists. She contacted the maternal-fetal specialty practice at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, with whom she has worked for years. However, on this day, she didn’t know the receiving doctor as he had only been in Idaho for one week. She welcomed him by saying, “Welcome to Idaho.”

In rural states like Idaho, strong medical networks are crucial for patient well-being. Doctors are not interchangeable – they build experience and trust working with each other and within their healthcare systems. Normally, Dr. Gustafson would have been in contact with Dr. Kylie Cooper or Dr. Lauren Miller on that day. However, Dr. Cooper left St. Luke’s in April for Minnesota, and Dr. Miller, who founded the Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health Care, moved to Colorado. Dr. Miller explains that it’s one thing to pay for medical malpractice insurance, but it’s another to worry about criminal prosecution. This uncertainty led her to feel anxious when working on the labor unit, unsure if her decisions would be second-guessed.

Filling the vacancies left by these departing doctors has proven difficult. Dr. James Souza, the chief physician executive for St. Luke’s Health System, claims that the state’s laws have had a profound chilling effect on recruiting and retaining doctors. Temporary “locums,” doctors who travel and fill temporary positions, have been relied upon as a partial solution. Dr. Souza compares labor and delivery care to a pyramid, with doctors, midwives, and nurses forming the foundation and maternal-fetal specialists at the top. He fears that the loss of these specialists will cause the entire system to collapse.

Smaller hospitals in Idaho have already struggled under the strain, with two closing their labor and delivery units this year. Bonner General Health, a 25-bed hospital in Sandpoint, northern Idaho, attributed its decision to the state’s “legal and political climate,” as well as the departure of highly respected physicians.

Obstetricians leaving their practices is also a concern in other states. In Oklahoma, where over half of the counties lack maternity care, three-quarters of obstetrician-gynecologists surveyed stated they were planning to leave, considering leaving, or would leave if given the opportunity. Dr. Angela Hawkins, chair of the Oklahoma section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, highlighted this issue. In Tennessee, one-third of the counties are considered maternity care deserts. Dr. Leilah Zahedi-Spung, a maternal-fetal specialist, decided to move to Colorado after the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. She grew up in the South and felt guilty about leaving, but the abortion ban in Tennessee made her feel like she had a target on her back.

Nowhere has the departure of obstetricians been as severe as in Idaho, where Dr. Gustafson has been part of an organized effort to change the state’s abortion laws. This experience has convinced her that the state has prioritized ideological beliefs over women’s healthcare needs.

