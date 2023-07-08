Tips from MISS MONEYSAVER on how to dispute an unjust parking fine

My friend Helen recently had a victorious experience of avoiding paying a parking fine imposed by her local council. She believed the fine was unjust (which is often the case) and voiced her concerns through a letter. Unfortunately, the response she received was unhelpful. Undeterred, Helen continued to correspond with the council, and even took her case to London Tribunals, which handles council parking fines in the capital. To her delight, she emerged triumphant. The adjudicator commended Helen for maintaining a calm and friendly tone throughout the communication.

Helen’s successful outcome is not unique. In the previous year alone, the Traffic Penalty Tribunal, which handles council parking fines in England and Wales, received a staggering 35,000 complaints from drivers. Remarkably, two-thirds of these complaints were decided in favor of the drivers. However, when considering the number of parking tickets issued each year, it becomes clear that these successful challenges represent only a small fraction.

According to Churchill Motor Insurance, UK councils issued almost 20,000 parking fines daily last year. Additionally, private companies handed out an estimated 30,000 fines per day between April and June, marking a 50% increase from the same period in 2021.

It is understandable why many people choose not to challenge their parking fines. Dealing with the necessary paperwork can be a hassle. I remember a time when my parking scratch card slipped out of sight, resulting in a ticket. I could have taken this case to a tribunal, but unfortunately, I was preoccupied with other responsibilities. Looking back, I regret not devoting the time and effort necessary to make a strong case.

If you genuinely believe your parking fine is unfair, it is worth challenging it, advises Barrie Segal, founder of Appealnow.com. Barrie is a strong advocate for confronting both council and private parking enforcers and argues that a significant number of parking tickets are simply unjust. “Both private companies and councils rely on intimidation,” he says. “They want you to think that challenging them is not worth the trouble.”

For a small charity donation, Barrie offers assistance to individuals fighting their parking fines. You can contact him at [email protected], an email address he has set up specifically for Mail readers. Barrie has also compiled valuable advice on contesting parking fines in his book, “Barrie Segal’s Quick Guide To Fight Your Parking Ticket,” available for £5.99 on Amazon (tinyurl.com/fightparkingtickets), or free with Kindle Unlimited.

The first step in challenging a parking fine is always to contact the issuer of the fine and present your counter-claim. There are various valid reasons that can serve as the basis for an appeal. For instance, poorly worded or incorrect signs at the parking location can be grounds for contesting the fine. My friend Adam successfully had his ticket rescinded by Leeds Council using this method. Alternatively, if you had a legitimate medical emergency and had to park in an unauthorized area, you may have a solid case (even something as simple as needing to urgently use the restroom if you have a relevant condition). Other possible justifications for avoiding a parking fine include instances where you broke down and were awaiting assistance, or when you were tending to an emergency situation. It is important to gather photographic or written evidence to support your argument. If the council or parking company refuses to drop the fine, you may have better chances of success at an appeal.

It is worth noting that since April 2015, motorists in England have been legally entitled to a ten-minute grace period at the end of their parking session in designated council parking bays. Therefore, it is crucial to check the time printed on the ticket. If the ticket was issued within the grace period, you are not obligated to pay.

At the moment, private car park firms are not mandated to provide a grace period, though this could change in the future. Currently, they are prohibited from charging more than £100. However, new regulations, expected to take effect later this year, will cap these charges at £50 outside London and £80 in the capital.

It is essential to be cautious of scam parking tickets claiming to be issued by private companies. Verify the legitimacy of such companies by checking their existence on Gov.uk. If in doubt, seek advice from Citizen’s Advice Bureau.

