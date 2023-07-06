Tips for Safeguarding Your Beloved Pet

A Tennessee animal shelter rescued a severely malnourished and sunburned dog in June.

After just one week, the dog, named Tesha, is well on her way to recovery.

Similar to humans, dogs can suffer from sunburn when exposed to excessive sunlight.

Tesha, a Hindi word meaning “survivor,” has certainly lived up to her name since being rescued by Maury County Animals Services in Tennessee on June 27th. When brought in, Tesha was suffering from severe mange, fever, sunburn, malnourishment, and infection, as reported by a local Fox affiliate. She was also infested with parasites and had a serious infection.

Upon arrival at the shelter, Tesha had blistering sunburns on the right side of her head and throughout her body. Graphic photos shared by Maury County Animals Services revealed the extent of her injuries. However, just one week later, with fluids, scrambled eggs, and lots of tender loving care from volunteers, Tesha has shown remarkable signs of recovery.

While in a foster home, Tesha will be available for adoption once she fully recovers. The shelter is actively investigating who is responsible for her condition and is collaborating with local law enforcement.

Dogs are susceptible to sunburn, just like humans

Despite their fur, dogs can indeed suffer from sunburn, just like humans. In fact, certain breeds are more prone to sunburn, such as hairless breeds like the Xoloitzcuintli and American hairless terrier, as well as dogs with light-colored or thin coats and pale noses and eyelids, including collies, Dalmatians, whippets, and bulldogs, according to the American Kennel Club. Dogs with thick coats that shed seasonally or have conditions leading to coat thinning are also more susceptible to sunburn.

Sun-shirts are also a possibility.



The best way to protect your dog from sunburn is to limit their exposure to sunlight, especially during peak hours on hot days, seeking shade when possible. For example, consider walking your dog in the early morning or evening, avoiding the strongest sun, as recommended by the ASPCA. In addition to using sunscreen specifically formulated for dogs, you can invest in sun-shirts, rash guards, hats, or goggles to provide extra protection. By taking these measures, you ensure your dog is safeguarded against skin cancer, dermatitis, and other sun-related health issues.