Tiny Maine Island Unfit for Humans or Animals during Winter Season

A charming private island in Maine, with an eerie atmosphere that could rival a Stephen King novel, was recently sold to a New Jersey woman who is eager to showcase its natural beauty to the world. Billy Milliken, the previous owner of Duck Ledges Island in Wohoa Bay, had set a unique condition for potential buyers: they must stay a night alone on the island. This requirement aimed to ensure that the next owner would be capable of taking care of the island and its diverse wildlife. Charlotte Gale, a licensed massage therapist, caught Milliken’s attention and successfully obtained ownership of Duck Ledges.

Gale discovered the island while browsing through real estate listings one sleepless night in June. Having dreamt of living in Maine since her high school years, she felt an immediate connection with Duck Ledges. When she arrived on the island for her one-night stay, Milliken noticed that she came with just a waterproof backpack, while others had brought much more luggage. Gale’s minimalistic approach and thoughtful questions resonated with Milliken, who ultimately felt she was the perfect candidate to take over the island.

During Gale’s visit, she never felt alone, despite being the only person on the island. She believed that if someone truly loves themselves, they are never truly lonely. This response deeply impressed Milliken and solidified his decision to accept her offer. Despite receiving numerous offers well above the asking price, Milliken chose Gale because he believed she would preserve the island’s integrity, even turning down offers from property developers.

Gale has already spent more time on Duck Ledges than Milliken did during his decade-long ownership. Although the island lacks modern amenities like central heating and running water, Gale has adapted, bringing along her own camp stove, foldable bathtub, and portable toilet. Even in the face of storms and solitude, she has never felt unsafe. In fact, she has embraced the island’s wild nature, dining with friends and befriending the local dolphins and seals that frequent the area.

While Gale plans to maintain Duck Ledges as a summer retreat, she envisions making small changes, such as replacing the outhouse with a gardening shed, and hopes to introduce workshops and therapy sessions on the island in the future. She intends to keep the island as untouched as possible, preserving its natural beauty and tranquility.

Duck Ledges Island is truly an untouched gem, and Gale aims to share its majesty with others. Visitors can inquire about visiting the island through her website. Stephen King himself recognized the potential of this unique island and suggested that there is a novel waiting to be written about it. The island’s eerie charm and Gale’s dedication to preserving its essence showcase the allure of this unspoiled oasis.

