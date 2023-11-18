Tiger Woods Returns to the Course in the Bahamas for First Post-Masters Event

Mark Schlabach

ESPN Senior Writer



2 Minute Read

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods has made the exciting announcement that he will be returning to competitive golf in just two weeks. The renowned golfer revealed on Saturday that he intends to participate in the Hero World Challenge, an event that he hosts in the Bahamas from Nov. 30-Dec. 3.

This marks Woods’ first start since he exited the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in April. Following the tournament, he underwent subtalar fusion surgery on his right ankle to address post-traumatic arthritis stemming from injuries sustained in a car wreck in February 2021.

“My ankle is fine,” Woods assured the Associated Press earlier this month. “Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever. That pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for.”

With just five PGA Tour tournaments under his belt since the accident, Woods’ rankings have been impacted. At 47 years old, he currently sits at 1,307th in the Official World Golf Ranking, marking his lowest ranking yet.

Additionally, Woods’ TGR Live Events shared that Lucas Glover and Justin Rose will be participating in the 20-man field for the Hero World Challenge. However, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele will no longer be competing.

This upcoming appearance in the Hero World Challenge will be Woods’ first since finishing fourth in 2019, as he had to withdraw last year due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Earlier this month, Woods acted as a caddie for his son, Charlie, at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship in Louisiana, demonstrating his love for the sport by walking and carrying his bag for 54 holes.