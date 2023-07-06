Thursday Quiz: Test Your Knowledge on Train Delays, Minor Quakes, and Mischievous Dolphins | Life and Style

The quiz master recently attended a phenomenal Pulp concert over the weekend, basking in the warm sun and indulging in a nostalgic experience with old friends and classic songs. While this has no relevance to this week’s quiz, it was definitely worth mentioning. Now, let’s delve into the quiz itself, featuring fifteen thought-provoking questions of varying importance and relevance. Don’t forget to share your results in the comments section below!

**The Thursday Quiz, No 1151**

**1. LAY OF THE LAND:** Earthquakes are no laughing matter, except in the UK where they often turn out to be amusingly minuscule. Last week, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit a village called Tean in which English county? It may have even caused a bit of havoc, toppling some garden furniture or a wheelie bin. Reveal

**2. BARMY:** The world’s oldest printed national newspaper has decided to cease its print edition due to a recent change in laws that no longer require businesses to publish public announcements in it. Can you name this newspaper? Reveal

**3. WINGS:** In Ukraine, the remnants of eight British aircraft from World War II have been discovered. These planes were sent to the Soviet Union by Britain after the invasion by Nazi Germany in 1941. What type of planes were they? Reveal

**4. MAN WHOSE HEAD EXPANDED:** The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) determined that the columnist who wrote about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in The Sun had made discriminatory remarks. Can you identify this columnist? Reveal

**5. GET A HOTEL:** Speaking of complaints, New Zealand’s media watchdog disciplined public broadcaster TVNZ for airing a nature documentary that featured explicit dolphin behavior (not pictured). Approximately how many people filed complaints regarding this risqué aquatic display? Reveal

**6. DOG IS LIFE:** Willow, the esteemed canine companion of the Guardian Thursday quiz, is staying put for today. However, she’s aware that many commuters on London’s Elizabeth line experienced disruptions due to an unexpected visitor on the tracks. What wandered onto the tracks last week? Reveal

**7. BOMBAST:** Last week, conservative intellectual heavyweight Lee Anderson faced a reprimand from UK parliamentary authorities for his actions. What did he do to warrant this scolding? Reveal

**8. WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023:** Australia is one of the co-hosts of the upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup. Pictured here is the official mascot, which clearly isn’t a kangaroo. However, are kangaroos herbivores, carnivores, or omnivores? Reveal

**9. WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023:** Spain will also be participating in the World Cup. According to the Guinness World Records, the oldest restaurant in the world is located in Spain. It goes by the name Casa Botín. Can you tell us where it’s situated? Reveal

**10. THE ELEMENT OF SURPRISE:** Sodium, the eleventh element, is typically encountered as a component of salt. When sodium and chlorine react to form sodium chloride, what happens to the electrons involved? Reveal

**11. WHY ARE PEOPLE GRUDGEFUL:** This week, a local council voted to explore the possibility of a different governance arrangement, potentially leading to a return to Nordic rule. Which council made this decision? Reveal

**12. NORTH OR SOUTH WITH THE POKÉMON MEOWTH:** Among these cities, which is the northernmost city in France? Reveal

**13. HIT THE NORTH:** Ant and Dec are reviving the iconic Byker Grove as a new prime-time series targeted at both kids and adults. Do you know the title of this exciting reboot? Reveal

**14. KICKER CONSPIRACY:** Leyton Orient retains their title as champions of League Two in the English Football League, with the quiz master literally captured in this photo. Nigel Travis, one of Orient’s directors, shares a name with a villain from a science fiction series. Can you name this series? Reveal

**15. QUIT IPHONE:** Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is launching a new app in an effort to rival the struggling Twitter. What is the name of Meta’s new app? Reveal

If you believe there’s an egregious error in one of the questions or answers, don’t hesitate to email [email protected]. However, kindly remember that the quiz master has the final say, and please submit your responses by 11 am.

