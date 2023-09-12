Thrilling Encounter: Devoted Laura Linney Fan Overcomes Security Barrier for Autograph!

“Ozark” actress Laura Linney had a terrifying encounter with a fan during New York Fashion Week, resulting in an assault on one of her security team members.

In a viral TikTok video captured by a fan, Linney can be seen outside a New York hotel on Friday when the fan approaches her, disregarding her security guard.

The fan is heard saying, “Don’t f—ing touch me,” to the award-winning actress’s security guard in the video.

The security guard immediately intervenes, telling the fan, “Hey! Hey! No,” and positioning himself between the fan and Linney to protect her. He firmly adds, “You don’t do that.”

After a brief and awkward moment, the fan strikes the security guard in the back of the head as he walks away, glancing back at both Linney and her security team and muttering a few words.

As the fan approaches the hotel entrance, he shouts once again, “Don’t f—ing touch me.”