Threads breaks download records

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed his satisfaction with the launch of Threads social network on Thursday, stating that “Round one of this thing is off to a good start.” The app, which went live on Wednesday night, has already been downloaded 30 million times as of Thursday morning. This impressive number surpasses the previous record held by ChatGPT, which achieved one million downloads within its first five days, according to the New York Times .

In addition to the high number of downloads, Threads users are actively engaging with the app. Alex Heath at the Verge reports that internal data shows over 95 million posts and 190 million likes have already been shared. This unexpected success of Threads is a welcome boost for Meta, as the company had faced morale issues due to layoffs. According to sources, the Twitter competitor originally started as a secret project known as “Project 92,” seven months ago, as revealed by the New York Times.

Despite concerns about privacy at Meta and regulatory issues causing the app to be unavailable in European Union countries, Threads has managed to achieve early success. Analysts attribute this success to the app’s launch during a slow news week and Twitter’s technical issues. John Wihbey from the School of Journalism and Media Innovation at Northeastern University tells Wired, “Suddenly, you have something that’s improbable: Meta has gotten into microblogging and people are actually digging it.” While Twitter has threatened to sue Meta over alleged misappropriation of trade secrets, Meta denies having former Twitter employees on the Threads engineering team. (Read more Threads stories.)