Threads, a Promising New Twitter Alternative, Set to Surpass Mastodon and Blue Sky

Amidst the growing backlash against Twitter’s recent policy changes, alternative apps like Blue Sky and Mastodon are poised to welcome dissatisfied users seeking an alternative to the Elon Musk-owned platform. However, experts suggest that Meta’s new Threads app could potentially emerge as a serious competitor to Twitter.

Threads, which was launched on July 5, is integrated with Instagram and benefits from Meta’s significant technical and financial resources. These advantages have contributed to its rapid acquisition of tens of millions of users. However, the app’s ability to retain these users will depend on its capacity to introduce features that appeal to Twitter users and replicate the platform’s previous culture.







Twitter limits daily posts users can view

03:52



A Strategic Launch

Meta took the initiative to launch Threads earlier than planned, capitalizing on the uproar caused by Twitter’s implementation of daily post limits. The expedited rollout of Threads means that it debuted without popular features like personalized feeds, making it difficult to predict its evolution and its chances of surpassing Twitter’s dominance.

“There’s still much we don’t know about the app because they launched it in an incomplete state,” said David Karpf, an associate professor of media and public affairs at George Washington University. “Given how vulnerable Twitter appeared, Meta seized the opportunity to roll out a potential replacement platform.”

The timing of Threads’ launch has been advantageous. User frustrations with Twitter immediately sparked interest in the app, resulting in over 70 million signups within days of its release. This number surpasses the combined user bases of Mastodon and Blue Sky.







Threads, Meta’s answer to Twitter, gains 10 million users in under 24 hours, Zuckerberg says

05:29



Affordability Advantage

The rapidly growing user base of Threads has the potential to generate essential advertising revenue, enabling the app to fund its own development. However, since the service launched without ads, Meta can currently finance its operations effortlessly.

“If Mark Zuckerberg can spend $10 to $15 billion a year trying to build the metaverse, he can definitely spend a lot less than that trying to surpass Twitter,” said Karpf.

This significant financial backing gives Threads an advantage over other Twitter competitors and even an edge over Twitter itself.

“With interest rates being high, it will be challenging for Twitter and its copycats to secure affordable funds for feature development and competitiveness,” said Joseph Panzarella, a clinical assistant professor of digital marketing and media at Yeshiva University. “Meta is willing and positioned to invest in this.”

Integration with Instagram

Threads distinguishes itself from early Twitter copycats through its integration with Instagram. According to data from social media management platform Sprout Social, Instagram has approximately four times the number of users compared to Twitter. Therefore, Threads only needs to attract a fraction of Instagram’s user base to match Twitter in size.

To create a Threads account, Instagram users simply need to link their new Meta profile to their existing Instagram accounts. This allows users to effortlessly transfer their Instagram followers to Threads, significantly boosting the app’s adoption.

“Threads, as part of Meta’s suite of options, has the potential to attract a critical mass of users,” said Panzarella. “With a feature that allows you to take followers with you, you don’t have to confine yourself to a completely closed community.”







Threads, Twitter and the saturation of social media

04:15



Privacy Concerns

However, requiring users to link their accounts to their Instagram profiles may raise privacy concerns. It could also discourage pseudonymous Twitter users, who form a significant portion of active communities like Crypto Twitter, from embracing Threads. Journalists may also hesitate to join the app through Instagram if they don’t want to link their private accounts to their professional Threads account.

Threads’ reliance on Instagram integration indicates that the app hasn’t fully captured the culture that made Twitter popular prior to its acquisition by Musk last year, according to Karpf.

“Threads hasn’t yet embraced the right culture,” Karpf said. “Twitter, before the chaos, was favored by journalists and certain ‘online’ cultures. It filled a unique niche that Instagram doesn’t fulfill.”