The Weeknd, Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp Collaborate in Captivating ‘One of the Girls’ Music Video

The Weeknd, Jennie, and Lily-Rose Depp join forces and release an enthralling music video for their latest track “One of the Girls,” which serves as the theme song for their highly anticipated HBO series “The Idol.” (Photo: Rocco Spaziani/UPI)

July 6 (UPI) – The talented ensemble of The Weeknd, Jennie, and Lily-Rose Depp have unleashed a breathtaking music video for their captivating anthem, “One of the Girls.” The visually stunning music video, released on Thursday, showcases footage from their highly anticipated HBO series, The Idol.

The Idol revolves around the captivating journey of Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp), a gifted and ambitious pop star, whose life intertwines with that of Tedros (portrayed by The Weeknd), a charismatic nightclub owner with an intriguing past. Jennie plays the role of Dyanne, Jocelyn’s loyal backup dancer and a devoted follower of Tedros’ enigmatic group.

The mesmerizing “One of the Girls” music video features spectacular performances and exhilarating party scenes of Jocelyn (Depp) and Dyanne (Jennie) alongside their electrifying encounters with Tedros (The Weeknd).

The Weeknd enchanted fans with the release of “One of the Girls” along with two other remarkable tracks, “Jealous Guy” and “Fill the Void,” in June. These mesmerizing songs were unveiled in conjunction with the airing of each episode of The Idol, which concluded last Sunday.

Created by The Weeknd, Sam Levinson (Euphoria), and Reza Fahim, The Idol also features a star-studded cast including Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, and Jane Adams.

