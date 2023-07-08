The Weeknd captivates audiences in London’s After Hours Til Dawn tour with an eye-catching mirrored face mask

The Weeknd commenced his After Hours Til Dawn tour in London with a stunning performance, sporting a striking silver face mask. The singer impressed the crowd at London Stadium with his mirrored headpiece, worn over a white head cap. He completed his look with a coordinating cream waistcoat and trousers, paired with white boots and a long jacket. Adding a touch of sparkle, he accessorized with a dazzling stud earring. During the show, he took off his dramatic mask and held it up for fans to see. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, kicked off the European and Latin America leg of his tour in high spirits. Meanwhile, he reflected on the controversial HBO show The Idol and expressed gratitude for the support of his fans. The series finale received mixed reactions, but The Weeknd remains committed to pushing his artistic vision. He shared moments from the show on Instagram, including pictures with co-star Lily-Rose Depp. Fans voiced their opinions, both positive and critical, in the comments. Regardless of the show’s reception, The Weeknd continues to focus on his music and entertainment career.

Reference