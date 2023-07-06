The Urgency to Get Ready for Climate Change’s Worst Impacts

We will send you a myFT Daily Digest email every morning, summarizing the latest Business education news.

Robert Pindyck is the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi Professor of Economics and Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management. He is the author of ‘Climate Future: Averting and Adapting to Climate Change’ (Oxford University Press)

It is impossible to accurately predict the extent of climate change and its economic and social impact in the coming decades. However, we must be prepared for the worst and invest in adaptation measures.

We need to be realistic. It is unlikely that we can prevent a warming of 2C or even 3C, mainly due to insufficient efforts in reducing CO₂ emissions. While Europe and the US have made some reductions and implemented policies to do more, the majority of countries are doing very little.

Optimistic projections still show a continued rise in global emissions over the next decade. Even with reduced emissions today, the concentration of CO₂ in the atmosphere will keep rising, leading to higher temperatures.

We lack a comprehensive understanding of the impact of climate change on sea levels, hurricanes, and other climate indicators, as well as their effects on GDP, health, and society. There is no existing theory or data to rely on. The impact of such a temperature rise on an industrial economy has never been witnessed.

However, this uncertainty should not deter us from investing in emissions abatement. Just as we buy insurance to protect against potential damages to our homes or health, we should take measures to insure against catastrophic climate outcomes, such as reducing emissions.

We must focus on reducing emissions efficiently. The most cost-effective method is to impose a carbon tax, increasing the cost of burning carbon to account for the resulting environmental damage.

An ideal scenario would involve an international agreement for a harmonized carbon tax that all major polluting countries would implement. This would facilitate cooperation and enable each government to collect and allocate the tax revenue according to their priorities. It is a more efficient approach compared to subsidies for select technologies that benefit the wealthy, such as electric cars or solar panels.

However, emissions reduction alone is not enough to prevent significant temperature rise. Therefore, investment in adaptation to climate change is necessary to mitigate its potential impact.

Adaptation measures include developing heat- and drought-resistant crops, implementing policies to discourage construction in flood-prone areas, and constructing sea walls and levees to prevent flooding.

All sectors – households, private firms, and governments – must contribute to adaptation efforts. Households can consider flood risk when choosing where to live, employ landscaping techniques to divert rainwater, invest in sump pumps and drainage systems, and opt for efficient air conditioning.

For companies, adaptation presents opportunities to invest in the development of heat- and flood-resistant crops, efficient and affordable air conditioning, and the production of pumps and drainage systems for households.

However, the largest investments will come from governments. Examples include funding the construction of a sea wall around southern Manhattan to prevent flooding, similar to the measures taken after Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Governments must also invest in solar geoengineering capabilities – injecting sulphur into the upper atmosphere to reduce the greenhouse effect of increased atmospheric CO₂. While it is a controversial approach due to potential ocean acidification, it may serve as a temporary and partial solution to global warming if the climate outcome becomes catastrophic.

We cannot predict our climate future with certainty, but we cannot rely on luck to avoid the potential impacts of climate change. It is crucial to prioritize efficient reduction of CO₂ emissions and invest in adaptation measures now.

