The United States to Provide Ukraine with Controversial Weaponry

The United States has made a highly contentious decision regarding the Russia-Ukraine war by agreeing to provide Ukraine with cluster bombs, according to reports from the Washington Post and the AP. Cluster bombs are highly controversial because of the significant risk they pose to civilians, which has led many countries, including some of America’s closest allies, to ban their use. These bombs are designed to explode in the air and release smaller explosive devices called “bomblets” onto their targets. However, they often fail to explode in the air and instead remain embedded in the ground, posing a deadly hazard for civilians, particularly children, who come across them later, as stated by the New York Times.

This decision comes with considerable controversy, as the Times points out that during the early stages of the war, then-White House press chief Jen Psaki accused Russia of committing a “war crime” due to reports of their use of unconventional weapons, including cluster bombs. While more than 120 nations have banned the use of these bombs, the US, Russia, and Ukraine are not among them. The US argues that providing these munitions is necessary to support Ukraine’s slow-moving counteroffensive, as Ukraine is facing shortages of conventional artillery and believes that cluster bombs are the most effective way to eliminate entrenched Russian troops. The US plans to supply cluster bombs with a dud rate of less than 3%, as reported by the Post and the AP.

Overall, this decision to provide Ukraine with controversial cluster bombs has sparked significant debate and controversy surrounding the potential harm they may cause to civilians caught in the conflict.

Reference