The Ultimate Strategy to Expand Your Financial Prosperity

Building wealth can be simpler than you think, according to Ramit Sethi, a self-made millionaire and the author of “I Will Teach You to Be Rich.” With 20 years of experience writing about finances and psychology, Sethi knows the key to growing your money. He tells CNBC Make It that the top ways to become wealthy are actually quite straightforward, even if they might seem boring. However, these strategies are highly effective. Sethi asserts that by following these three basic steps, you can amass a significant amount of money in the long run.

1. Start investing and gradually increase the amount

The first and most important step towards wealth accumulation is investing. Sethi advises individuals to automatically invest a percentage of their income every year and gradually increase that percentage by 1%. According to Sethi, investing in a low-cost index fund, such as the S&P 500, can yield similar returns to “secret investments” accessible to the wealthy. He emphasizes that these seemingly exclusive investments typically do not outperform a simple S&P index fund. Historical data supports this claim, as the S&P has shown an annualized total return of 10.34% between January 1926 and June 2023. Sethi states, “The truth is that you can achieve great returns with a simple low-cost long-term index fund.”

2. Advocate for fair compensation

After mastering investment strategies, the next step towards wealth growth is negotiating for a fair salary. Sethi advises individuals to learn the art of salary negotiation and ensure they are adequately compensated for their worth. Despite potential deflation in public salary ranges, Sethi encourages individuals to persistently negotiate for the highest possible compensation. On average, the high end of a job listing’s salary range should be 40% to 60% higher than the minimum, although data from Bloomberg shows that the reality is closer to 28%. Researching salary information and consulting recruiters for up-to-date insights are crucial for achieving fair compensation.

3. Pursue supplementary income

If these steps are so simple, why aren’t people following them?

Although these three steps are straightforward, Sethi acknowledges that they are often overlooked or dismissed. Many individuals believe that generating wealth requires complex strategies or intricate stock picking, viewing investing as a form of entertainment akin to gambling. Sethi dispels this misconception, asserting that investing and managing finances are mundane tasks. He remarks, "Real investing is boring. It's like watching paint dry." Sethi reminds individuals that if they seek entertainment, they should indulge in activities like owning a pet or watching a Netflix show. By embracing simplicity and adopting these proven strategies, anyone can pave their path to financial success.