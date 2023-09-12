The Ultimate Guide to the Top 4 Ice Cube Trays of 2023: In-Depth Testing and Reviews

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

While most ice cube trays successfully freeze water, they can be difficult to maneuver when full, don’t release the ice easily, take up too much space in the freezer, or produce misshapen cubes. To solve those problems, classic plastic trays are being replaced by silicone molds and trays with locking lids.

I conducted multiple rounds of testing in the 16 best ice cube trays and molds, and I spoke with Gitter and Micah Melton, Beverage Director at The Aviary, to find out what makes a great ice cube tray. Whether you’re a cocktail aficionado or just a fan of iced water, one of the best ice cube trays in this guide is perfect for you.

Our top picks for ice cube trays

Best overall: W&P Everyday Ice Cube Tray – See at Amazon

The W&P Everyday Tray had the smoothest release of all the trays we tested; each cube popped out without any resistance.

Best for spheres: Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds (2-pack) – See at Amazon

The Tovolo Sphere Molds’ silicone and plastic construction makes them easy to fill and store without spills.

Best for large cubes: Samuelworld Large Ice Cube Tray – See at Amazon

The silicone Samuelworld Large Cube Tray is structured enough to produce cubes with sharp edges, but flexible enough that they pop out easily.

Best spill-proof: OXO Good Grips No-Spill Ice Cube Tray – See at Amazon

The OXO tray’s silicone lid prevents leaking, allowing you to store it in small or crowded freezers without worry.