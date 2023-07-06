The Translation App I Utilized: Google Translate Blocked in China

According to data, only 7% of the Chinese population speaks English.

The debate over including English in the school curriculum has been ongoing in China for years.

If you’re traveling in China, it is essential to have a translation app. I highly recommend Speak and Translate.

As I sat down to enjoy my wonton soup, I heard a gentle tap on my table. The middle-aged man at the neighboring table smiled at me and raised his phone.

I tried to read the Mandarin text on his phone but couldn’t understand it. Then, he pointed to the bottom of the screen where some English words appeared.

The text read, “Where are you from?”

I realized he was trying to communicate with me through a translation app, so I took out my own phone and opened my app, typing in, “Hello, I am from London.”

A broad smile lit up his face. He showed his phone to his wife and kids, and they all waved and smiled at me.

He quickly typed another message on his phone and held it up for me to read. It said, “The land of David Beckham.”

And so, our conversation continued for a few minutes. Despite not speaking each other’s languages, there was a warm sense of familiarity by the end of the meal.

A view of the Great Wall of China in Beijing.

For tourists visiting China, a translation app is essential

If you’re planning to travel in China, having a translation app or a phrase book is a necessity. It was one of the most crucial aspects of my trip and helped me navigate through Beijing.

Travel blogs and review sites are filled with recommendations to download various translation apps before traveling to China. I soon realized that popular options like Google Translate were blocked in China, and ChatGPT didn’t work either. However, I found great success with the app called Speak and Translate.

I purchased a week-long access to the app, and it proved invaluable in helping me navigate the country without knowing the language. The app can translate through the camera, speech, or text and even works offline.

Having a translation app on my phone gave me the flexibility to explore the city extensively. I confidently took the subway, dined at local restaurants, negotiated with shopkeepers, and even made new friends.

Only 7% of the population in China speaks English

According to a report by The Telegraph in 2017, approximately 10 million people out of China’s population of over 1.3 billion spoke English at the time, accounting for around 7% of the population.

While this figure may have changed since then, the inclusion of English in school curricula has been a topic of debate in China. An opinion piece in China Daily from March of this year discussed the longstanding controversy surrounding English education in China.

The author, Li Yang, argued that English teaching should focus more on practical usage in daily life rather than grammar. Michael, a local tour guide I encountered, shared this sentiment.

“Many schools start teaching English to children as young as 5 or 6. However, the challenge is that not many people make an effort to speak the language. They can read English, but they lack confidence in speaking it,” said Michael, who had trained as an English teacher during the pandemic.

So, for any English speakers planning to travel to China, I strongly advise downloading Speak and Translate. Who knows? You might make a few friends along the way, just like I did.