“The Top Foods and Drinks That Can Trigger Urinary Issues

Optimizing Your Bladder Health through Diet: Foods and Drinks to Avoid or Limit

While most of us are familiar with foods that are detrimental to our hearts, we often overlook the impact of diet on our bladder health. If you’ve ever experienced a urinary tract infection, dealt with incontinence, or found yourself constantly needing to use the bathroom, you may have already made the connection between what you eat and your bladder symptoms. According to Dr. Anika Ackerman, an expert in urology, “For individuals with sensitive or overactive bladders, it’s crucial to recognize that diet can exacerbate their symptoms.”

Understanding Common Bladder Issues

Although it may not be a popular topic of conversation, there are numerous bladder health conditions that affect many individuals. Dr. Fenwa Milhouse, a board-certified urologist specializing in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, explains, “The most common bladder issue is incontinence, or what’s commonly referred to as a ‘leaky bladder.’ This occurs when urine is involuntarily released. Frequent urination is also a common complaint, particularly when it happens at night or disrupts sleep.”

Those suffering from interstitial cystitis, commonly known as painful bladder syndrome, experience chronic pain and discomfort in the bladder or pelvic area. Individuals with this condition often feel a constant urge to urinate. According to Dr. Ackerman, “Our first recommendation for patients with overactive bladder or interstitial cystitis symptoms is to limit bladder irritants.” The good news is that adjusting your diet may help alleviate these symptoms. Dr. Ackerman adds, “Often, dietary changes and the elimination of bladder irritants can effectively manage a patient’s symptoms.”

Even if you have a healthy bladder, being aware of foods and drinks that can irritate it can be beneficial. Aleece Fosnight, a board-certified physician assistant specializing in women’s health and urology, says, “Knowing which foods and beverages can cause irritation can help prevent bladder symptoms for those who are currently symptom-free.”

Below, we’ve gathered expert advice on the foods and drinks you should be mindful of to promote a healthy bladder.

Coffee: Proceed with Caution

Your beloved morning cup of joe may be the key to starting your day on the right foot, but your bladder might not share the same sentiment. Coffee contains caffeine and acid, both of which can irritate your bladder. Dr. Milhouse explains, “Caffeine is a diuretic that increases urine production, leading to more frequent trips to the bathroom. Additionally, caffeine can increase the urgency to urinate, making bladder control more difficult and increasing the risk of accidents.” Dr. Ackerman adds, “Acidic foods and drinks can also exacerbate these symptoms.”

However, if you can’t fathom parting ways with your coffee just yet, there’s good news. Dr. Milhouse suggests that coffee and tea can still be enjoyed in moderation. She advises those without bladder issues to restrict their consumption to two cups (8 ounces each) or less per day. Patients with existing pain or frequent urination may need to limit or eliminate coffee until their symptoms improve. Dr. Milhouse cautions, “Avoiding coffee altogether might be necessary for individuals dealing with overactive bladder or bladder pain.”

Limited Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are undoubtedly a healthy choice, but if you’re experiencing bladder symptoms, it might be wise to restrict them in your diet. Dr. Milhouse recommends avoiding grapefruit, oranges, and their juices due to their high acid content. “This acidity can irritate the lining of the bladder and exacerbate painful bladder symptoms,” she warns. Dr. Milhouse specifically advises against consuming these foods if you have active symptoms of a urinary tract infection or interstitial cystitis.

Tomatoes: Proceed with Caution

If you’re a fan of tomatoes, tomato-based products, or sauces, it’s best to exercise caution when experiencing bladder symptoms. Dr. Milhouse explains that tomatoes are highly acidic and can trigger bladder pain in many individuals. “Tomatoes increase urine acidity more than soda and significantly irritate the bladder lining,” adds Fosnight. It’s important to note that cooked tomatoes contain more acid than their raw counterparts. Dr. Milhouse advises restricting or eliminating tomato-based products, especially when cooked, if you have active symptoms of a urinary tract infection or interstitial cystitis.

Limit Processed Meats

If you enjoy deli meats or cured meats, it’s advisable to reduce your intake. Urologists suggest limiting the frequency of consuming processed meats, such as smoked ham and hot dogs. The preservatives used in these meats to enhance flavor and extend shelf life are not bladder-friendly. Many processed meats contain nitrates, which are compounds composed of nitrogen and oxygen. Dr. Milhouse warns, “These chemicals are well-known sources of cancer-causing byproducts.” She continues, “Nitrites added to red meat are associated with an increased risk of bladder cancer.” Regardless of whether you have bladder issues or not, limiting or avoiding processed meats is a sensible recommendation.

Steer Clear of Spicy Foods

If you have a penchant for spicy foods or love adding hot sauce to your meals, it is in your best interest to limit your intake when suffering from bladder symptoms. Dr. Ackerman explains, “Spicy foods can irritate the bladder lining and exacerbate symptoms.” Dr. Seth Cohen, a urologic surgeon and urogynecologist, emphasizes that spicy foods can activate symptoms in individuals with interstitial cystitis or bladder pain syndrome.

Reduce Soda Consumption

The combination of sugar, caffeine, and carbonation in soda can be a recipe for irritating your bladder. Fosnight suggests decreasing your consumption of soda. She explains, “Soda contains caffeine, a natural diuretic that causes dehydration and results in concentrated urine. The sugar in soda increases urine acidity, which raises the risk of bladder infections.” Additionally, carbon dioxide used in the carbonation process of soda can cause bladder irritation and urinary symptoms.

Bid Farewell to Tobacco

Although not food or drink, smoking tobacco poses a significant risk to your bladder health. While smoking is commonly associated with lung cancer, it is also a leading cause of various other cancers, including bladder cancer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tobacco is linked to cancers of the mouth, throat, esophagus, stomach, kidney, pancreas, liver, bladder, cervix, colon, rectum, and certain types of leukemia. Fosnight reveals, “Tobacco is the top risk factor for bladder cancer, although it’s not well-known. The harmful chemicals in tobacco products are filtered through the kidneys and eliminated through urine, leading to changes in the bladder lining and an increased risk of bladder cancer.” The American Cancer Society further states that smokers are three times more likely to develop bladder cancer compared to nonsmokers.

Positive Steps for a Healthy Bladder

Stay Hydrated with Water

Most urologists advise drinking an ample amount of water to maintain a healthy bladder. Fosnight encourages her patients to increase their water intake to prevent bladder issues. While it may seem counterintuitive to consume more water when experiencing urinary urgency and frequency, Fosnight explains the logic. “Some of my patients question increasing water intake when they already have these symptoms. However, if water consumption is spread throughout the day, it won’t increase frequency and will help dilute urine, reducing irritation.”

Listen to Your Body

While there are foods and drinks that are generally not ideal for bladder health, each person reacts differently to dietary choices. Dr. Cohen advises patients to pay attention to how their bodies respond to different foods and beverages. He emphasizes that managing bladder health is an individual journey of self-discovery. Rather than abruptly eliminating all potential triggers, it is better to gradually remove them from your diet. Dr. Milhouse recommends starting by eliminating one type of food or beverage at a time for at least…

