The Surging Count of Women in Leadership, with an Exception for CFOs

According to a survey by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), firms in the services sector have the highest number of women in senior roles, while construction ranks at the bottom.

In 2023, almost one in five chief executives in large firms are women, compared to one in ten in 2019 and 13.4% in 2021.

The proportion of women chairing company boards has more than doubled since 2019, from 7.4% to 18.7%. The proportion of women on company boards has also risen from just under a fifth to almost a quarter during the same period.

However, the percentage of female chief financial officers (CFOs) has declined to 25.7% in 2023, down from 29.7% in 2019.

The survey reveals that the “other services” and accommodation and food sectors have the highest number of women in senior roles, while construction has the lowest.

“Other services” refers to various industries such as arts, entertainment, recreation, trade unions, hairdressing, personal training, cleaning services, and repairs.

Financial and insurance firms have the highest number of female directors, while construction has the lowest.

The survey did not include public administration, education, health, and social work sectors, which typically have high numbers of female employees.

The overall number of female senior executives has seen a slight increase to 30.4% in 2023, up from 29.7% in 2021 and 28.3% in 2019.

In 2023, around a quarter of enterprises had at least 40% female representation on their boards of directors. Moreover, nearly 30% had 40% female representation at senior executive level.

Only 41.4% of larger firms with over 250 staff reported setting targets for female representation at senior executive level this year.

Colin Hanley, a statistician in the CSO’s business statistics division, commented, “Today’s results show that Irish businesses continue to increase female representation at senior executive and board level.”

Recent data on gender pay gap reveals that women earn less than men in the construction, law, and finance sectors. However, they earn the same or more in the retail, health, and charity organizations.