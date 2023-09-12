The Rising Trend: Buyers Purchasing Homes Unseen – Exploring the Uncharted Territory of Real Estate

Jez and Julie, both 62 years old, led a picturesque life in Brittany. Retired from teaching, they moved to the region from York in 2000 and made a living buying, renovating, and selling houses. Their charming home was a 300-year-old stone farmhouse beside a serene lake. In 1995, tragedy struck when Jez’s mother passed away at the young age of 63. This event served as a wake-up call for Jez, who believes that taking action and seizing opportunities is the greatest inheritance one can receive.

Living in such a secluded paradise, the couple never imagined leaving their idyllic haven. However, everything changed with the advent of the pandemic. Jez and Julie began contemplating what would happen if they fell ill. They were isolated, and travel restrictions meant that their family would be unable to visit and care for them. Julie also desired to be closer to her elderly parents in the UK. Like countless others, the pandemic forced them to reevaluate their priorities. They deliberated but ultimately decided that returning to the UK was essential.

Unable to travel and physically view potential properties, Jez and Julie turned to the property portal Rightmove. They purchased a house in Scunthorpe solely based on online pictures. The sale was completed in January 2021, and they were finally able to move in April when France relaxed its travel restrictions. However, the experience of returning was far from smooth for Jez. He vividly recalls his initial reaction upon arriving at their new house: “What the hell have we done?” They went from the tranquility of rural France to living at the bottom of a small cul-de-sac. Jez acknowledges that there was nothing inherently wrong with their new neighborhood and that their neighbors were welcoming and friendly. However, the reality of their changed circumstances hit them hard. Jez realized how much they had changed over their 20 years in France, and how much Britain had changed in their absence. The country had transformed into a 24-hour society, a stark contrast to what they had left behind. His hindsight makes him admit that his expectations were naive.

Jez and Julie swiftly made the decision to renovate their new house as quickly as possible and then move again. A year later, they relocated to Whitby, still close to family, but in a cottage reminiscent of their French farmhouse. Importantly, this time they had viewed the property multiple times in person. Jez asserts, “Never, ever would I do it again,” hoping that there will never be another circumstance forcing them to make such a rushed decision.

Buying a house is a stressful endeavor, often involving substantial sums of money. It is difficult to comprehend why anyone would consider purchasing a property without a physical viewing unless distance or travel restrictions left them no other choice. Surprisingly, even before Covid, there was a declining trend in in-person viewings. According to a survey by Aviva in the year leading up to February 2018, 37% of buyers made purchases without a viewing. By 2019, this figure had risen to 44%. Unsurprisingly, the practice became even more prevalent during the lockdowns imposed by the pandemic. A survey conducted by Aviva, comprising 2,200 participants, revealed that over half (58%) of those who bought houses between March 2020 and June 2021 did so without viewing the property in person. Astonishingly, this trend continues even when restrictions are lifted.

For instance, Claire and Thomas moved from Bristol to Kingsbridge in Devon in May. They purchased a house they had only seen through a WhatsApp video. Claire, 33, explains that it was their only option given their specific budget and limited choices. She admits that life sometimes necessitates taking risks and making decisions with incomplete control. In their case, the gamble paid off.

Ian Jepson, a regional executive of estate agent industry body Propertymark and the branch partner of Michael Graham estate agents in Northampton, has been selling houses for 34 years. He witnessed the rise of buying properties sight unseen, driven by technological advancements such as 3D mapping, 360-degree photography, and virtual tours. Jepson notes that he would have previously advised against purchasing without a physical viewing, just like Jez. However, now he advocates for it. He even envisions a future where virtual reality headsets facilitate house viewings. As long as both the buyer and seller have all the necessary information, Jepson encourages taking the leap.

Lorna Walker and her partner, Matthias, took a similar approach when buying their home unseen during the pandemic. Thorough research was key. The couple decided to leave the UK early in the pandemic and settled into their new house in Omeath, Ireland, in October 2020. They had never visited the area before, but Lorna, whose father was Irish, studied in Belfast and had some familiarity with Ireland. They considered several factors such as proximity to Dublin and Belfast, access to ferry ports and airports, and the potential for Lorna’s mother to live with them in the future. Lorna extensively researched the area through Google Maps, Instagram accounts of local cafes, and engagement with local Facebook groups and businesses. Although they hadn’t physically visited the house, they had a video tour from the estate agent and underwent a survey to gain a more realistic assessment of the property.

Lorna emphasizes that their decision was not taken lightly. It was a significant financial commitment, and they each had to sell their houses in the UK and pool their resources to make the purchase. Despite the stress and the unique circumstances of buying a house during a pandemic, Lorna believes that the lack of a physical viewing did not make the process any more or less stressful. She argues that many people buy houses without thoroughly scrutinizing the details and spend only a short time physically present at the property before deciding to purchase. Lorna and Matthias, on the other hand, conducted extensive research and placed a high level of consideration on their decision.

In conclusion, the practice of buying a house without a physical viewing has seen a notable increase in recent years, driven further by the pandemic. Technological advancements have made it easier for buyers to make informed decisions remotely. While the idea of purchasing unseen may seem perplexing considering the inherent stress and financial implications, many individuals have successfully navigated the process using extensive research and additional sources of information. Ultimately, the decision to buy without a physical viewing requires careful consideration and an understanding of the unique circumstances at hand.

