The Nuclear Industry is Putting its Bets on this ‘Groundbreaking’ Technology for a Revival

In September of last year, Allen Hickman, the Vice President of Manufacturing at Holtec International, walked through a factory in Camden, New Jersey that epitomizes the past, present, and future of the atomic energy industry. Founded in the same year as the Chernobyl disaster, Holtec helps manage nuclear waste for utilities worldwide. Inside the factory, welders were hard at work creating containers to seal and store spent fuel from nuclear reactors. Interestingly, Holtec recently purchased four decommissioned nuclear power plants, turning itself into a customer for its own storage casks.

The market for decommissioning nuclear plants is growing, with the U.S. closing 13 reactors in the past decade. However, there is also a demand for the zero-carbon electricity produced by nuclear reactors. On the day of Hickman’s visit, he noticed an invasion of spotted lanternflies, an invasive species that had a devastating effect on crops and trees. The presence of these insects, along with the persistent hot weather, served as tangible signs of climate change.

Due to rising temperatures, renovations were underway in the factory. Hickman was preparing for his plant to expand into a new product line: their own brand of nuclear reactors. This unique “grave to cradle” model involves leveling decommissioned nuclear plants and reviving energy production with Holtec’s machines. This concept is not exclusive to Holtec, as several companies are rolling out small modular reactors (SMRs) that are cheaper and faster to build than traditional large reactors.

While solar and wind energy remain the fastest-growing sources of electricity, they rely on backup generation from natural gas, a potent greenhouse gas. Experts believe that decarbonization cannot be achieved without the continuous power output of nuclear energy. Unlike natural gas and renewables, nuclear reactors generate electricity over 90% of the time. Additionally, they produce small amounts of radioactive waste that can be safely stored or recycled.

While some democracies have soured on nuclear power due to past accidents, countries like the United Arab Emirates, China, and Russia continue to invest in nuclear technology. Western countries are now interested in SMRs but must prove that they can be built within the original deadline and budget. Skeptics argue that the challenges faced by traditional reactors could also hinder SMRs.

The United States played a significant role in jump-starting the nuclear age, but progress stalled in recent years. In 1946, President Truman signed the Atomic Energy Act, transferring control of nuclear energy’s development to a civilian-run Atomic Energy Commission. President Eisenhower then delivered his “Atoms for Peace” speech in 1953, advocating for the use of nuclear energy worldwide. The U.S. Navy launched its first nuclear-powered submarine, and Westinghouse Electric Company won a contract to build the first full-scale nuclear plant. By 1970, the U.S. had plans for 1,000 reactors.

In the past, delays in reactor construction were not a major concern, as the demand for electricity was consistently increasing. Utilities owned and operated generating plants, allowing them to pass off construction costs to ratepayers. However, today’s electricity market is more complex, and the construction of SMRs must be efficient and cost-effective to compete with other forms of energy generation.

In conclusion, the nuclear energy industry is experiencing renewed interest, with companies like Holtec International leading the way in managing nuclear waste and developing small modular reactors. With the demand for zero-carbon electricity and the growing challenges of climate change, nuclear energy could play a crucial role in the future of clean energy production.

