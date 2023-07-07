The NHS cannot solely rely on an increase in doctors and nurses to heal

The dire state of the NHS has prompted calls for a royal commission, but this would only be a distraction. The truth is that there is broad consensus, among the NHS and all political parties, on what needs to be done. The real question is why it hasn’t been implemented yet.

Over the past 20 years, numerous NHS strategies, plans, think-tank reports, and independent reviews (including two written by me) have been published. The official plans, such as the Darzi plan of 2008, the NHS Five Year Forward View of 2014, and the NHS Long Term Plan of 2019, all share similar visions. These include a significant focus on public health improvement to reduce the number of people falling ill, the integration of healthcare services to address chronic conditions, and greater empowerment of patients through the use of genomics and AI.

Despite this, progress has been limited due to budget cuts, inconsistent funding, and what Tony Blair referred to as “the forces of conservatism”. Many dedicated healthcare professionals have faced burnout while trying to improve patient care within a challenging system. Some have achieved success, like the GP who established a clinic within an A&E department, but others have resorted to questionable practices, such as hiring management consultants to manipulate inspections.

Even within the medical community, there are disagreements and resistance to necessary changes. The British Medical Association is currently opposing the sharing of electronic health records with patients, despite the importance of data sharing in modernizing healthcare.

Frontline staff in the NHS are under immense pressure, leading to concerns about the availability of face-to-face appointments for patients. The recent demand for such appointments by shadow health secretary Wes Streeting was criticized by the BMA, but many patients have experienced difficulties in accessing necessary care.

The current state of crisis, combined with an aging population and a shift towards reasonableness in the Labour party, offers a chance for the NHS to enter a more stable decade of planning. The government’s commitment to increasing the number of doctors and nurses is a step in the right direction, but effective management is essential for translating greater resources into better outcomes.

An important aspect of management improvement is the need for better training, increased trust, and greater autonomy. The NHS is often burdened by bureaucracy, but this is primarily caused by excessive reorganisations and the creation of redundant agencies. Rather than blaming managers, it is crucial to address systemic issues and create a supportive environment for healthcare leaders.

Poor management practices have contributed to endemic bullying, harassment, and blame within the NHS. Staff surveys reflect these issues, yet performance appraisals often remain positive due to legal concerns. The lack of respect from employers has also driven many professionals to consider leaving the service.

Effective management means addressing the service’s risk aversion and over-medicalization. The NHS should focus on improving patient outcomes and delivering care in line with patients’ preferences.

The future of the NHS does not solely rely on political affiliations but rather on resolving inherent management problems. A comprehensive approach is needed to ensure the service’s success.

