The intriguing journey from lingerie to automobiles: Unraveling the captivating story of a viral stock sensation

Away from the incessant focus on the largest stocks, there are fascinating stories of corporate maneuvers. Take the unique journey of Nasdaq-listed Cenntro Electric, which transitioned from bras to cars.

With a market value of approximately $85mn and sales of only 458 vehicles last year, this Chinese manufacturer of small EV trucks is not in the same league as Tesla. Nevertheless, its corporate history has been eventful, to say the least.

During the meme stock craze of 2021, it gained popularity among retail investors as lingerie seller Naked Brand Group. Similarly to GameStop and AMC, other meme stock champions, Naked Brand Group had a recognisable brand but a struggling business. Under this name, the company sold lingerie online under the Fredericks of Hollywood label and owned Antipodean underwear icon Bendon, previously endorsed by supermodels Elle Macpherson and Heidi Klum.

In January 2021, the company’s shares soared by 759% under the stock symbol NAKD. Its enthusiastic supporters on social media called themselves the Naked Army. However, the fortunes of the shareholders and management began to diverge.

The share price of Naked Brand Group sharply declined, but executive chair Justin Davis-Rice managed to capitalize on its fame by selling over $200mn worth of stock in the following months.

Simultaneously, Naked Brand Group finalized the sale of the Bendon brand to Davis-Rice and former CEO Anna Johnson for NZ$1. After the sale and capital raise, in April 2021, Davis-Rice boasted about the company’s substantial $270mn cash reserve and sought opportunities that could establish Naked Brand Group as a major player in intimate apparel.

However, in November, Cenntro acquired Naked Brand Group through a reverse merger, taking over the listing and control of the company. Cenntro issued new shares equivalent to about 70% of Naked Brand Group, inheriting $280mn in cash. At the same time, it sold the Fredericks bra business to Davis-Rice and Johnson for A$1.

Peter Wang, the founder of Cenntro, hailed the acquisition of the Naked Army and other loyal shareholders as an achievement that an IPO could never match. Cenntro changed its stock ticker to CENN and projected revenues of $25mn for 2021, with vehicle sales of 21,500 expected in 2022.

However, longstanding shareholders who were with Naked Brand Group during the meme stock frenzy have had a difficult experience. The company’s shares have plummeted over 90% since the merger, and its operational performance has fallen significantly short of expectations. Even the recent figures for 2022, released this week, show sales below $9mn and a reduced cash reserve of $154mn.

When questioned, Cenntro attributed the challenges faced by the industry and management in 2022 to extreme and unprecedented global circumstances, notably the impact of manufacturing in Covid-isolated China.

Last year, Cenntro’s former auditor, Marcum Asia, voiced concerns about the company’s previously optimistic forecasts. Although it acknowledged the existence of questions regarding the accuracy of the company’s financial information, Marcum Asia did not investigate further due to its termination as auditor.

In contrast to the struggles of long-term shareholders since the meme stock craze, Davis-Rice has enjoyed substantial rewards in recent years. In 2021, the board granted him phantom warrants as compensation, allowing him to earn approximately $36.7mn if all the payouts from Naked Brand Group’s phantoms were awarded to him. By current CEO compensation standards, this would place him just outside the top 100 highest-paid CEOs of any US-listed company, despite leading a company that had incurred losses of $84mn in the previous two financial years.

In addition, Davis-Rice and Johnson acquired the two units for less than $2, which included the discharge of liabilities and forgiven debts totaling $70mn, according to various filings by Cenntro and Bendon. These transactions have contributed to the improved performance of the companies. However, Bendon, Davis-Rice, and Johnson did not respond to requests for comment.

Disparities in rewards between shareholders and management may raise questions or even lead to activist campaigns in larger companies. In small companies, such scrutiny is often lacking.

“In a very American sense, we follow the money and focus on the performance and attention of the largest companies,” said Adam Epstein of Third Creek Advisors, a firm that works with small-cap boards. “Governance is rarely a concern when a stock is reaching new highs, and there’s even less attention when there’s limited coverage from the start.”

In a Telegram chat forum last month, one user wrote, “NAKD taught us patience… CENN taught us to HODL! [Hold On For Dear Life].” In January, another user promised to get a tattoo with both company names if Cenntro’s shares reached $500. Currently, the shares are trading at around 37 cents. Dreams are great, but increased scrutiny might improve their chances of becoming reality.

[email protected]