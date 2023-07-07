The infrequent usage of pinch hitting by the Nationals

The Washington Nationals are excelling at pinch hitting in baseball. They have a high rate of reaching base, slugging, and on-base-plus-slugging percentage compared to other teams. However, they rarely utilize this skill. The Nationals have sent the fewest pinch hitters to the plate this season. Instead, they focus on developing their young players, such as Luis García, CJ Abrams, and Keibert Ruiz. Manager Dave Martinez wants to give these players the opportunity to be everyday players and see what they can do. While this approach may result in missed scoring opportunities, it is part of a season-long experiment to develop their future core.

Critics may argue that the Nationals, a struggling team with a high chance of losing nearly 100 games, should take advantage of their pinch hitting abilities to gain any slight advantage they can. This includes using left-right platoon advantages and inserting experienced veterans off the bench in key moments of the game. Abrams and García perform better against right-handed pitchers, while Ruiz excels against left-handed pitchers. The Nationals have capable hitters on the bench, such as Stone Garrett and Corey Dickerson, who can be used strategically against specific pitchers. However, the Nationals prioritize the development of their young players over immediate success.

While the Nationals may be sacrificing the present for a promising future, they acknowledge that there will be ups and downs for their young players. Manager Martinez believes in giving them the opportunity to learn and grow through experience. This approach builds their confidence and allows them to understand the pressures of the game. It also prepares them for the potential of being everyday players in the future.

Switching to the designated hitter rule in the National League has changed the dynamics for managers and bench players. The emphasis is now on finding new ways to keep reserves engaged and sharp. In Martinez’s case, he sticks with the players he believes will be essential for the team’s success in the coming years, even if it means enduring some struggles in the present.

In a recent game against the Reds, the Nationals had a prime opportunity to score and potentially win the game, but Ruiz, their young player, failed to deliver. Martinez, however, stood by his decision and will continue to give Ruiz chances to prove himself.

Overall, the Nationals’ approach to pinch hitting reflects their focus on the development of their young players. Although it may result in missed opportunities, they prioritize the long-term success of their players and the team as a whole.

