The Importance of Tranq Overdoses: Illustrated in One Graph

Xylazine, also known as the “tranq” or “zombie drug,” is exacerbating the opioid overdose crisis linked to fentanyl, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The data is striking: between January 2021 and June 2022, there was a shocking 276% surge in the presence of xylazine in fentanyl-related overdose deaths in the United States.

Xylazine, primarily used as a tranquilizer in veterinary medicine and not approved for human use by the Food and Drug Administration, can induce a “euphoric, semi-conscious state,” as previously reported by Insider.

What makes xylazine particularly dangerous is the absence of a known reversal medication comparable to naloxone, which can counteract opioid overdoses.

“These findings demonstrate the increasing danger and fatality associated with the combination of fentanyl and xylazine,” stated Dr. Rahul Gupta, President Biden’s drug policy advisor, in a White House press release. In April, the White House had declared the combination of fentanyl and xylazine an emerging threat to the United States.

Visualizing the escalating impact of xylazine on overdose deaths

Number and percentage of drug overdose deaths involving illicitly manufactured fentanyl by month and xylazine detection or co-involvement from January 2019–June 2022



In 2022, drug overdose deaths in the United States reached a distressing record-breaking total of 107,081, as reported by the CDC. Synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, were involved in over 68% of these fatalities. The surge in xylazine usage is exacerbating this already alarming figure.

As shown in the aforementioned CDC report, xylazine was detected in only 2.9% of fentanyl-related opioid overdoses in January 2019. However, by June 2022, xylazine was present in approximately 10.9% of these cases, representing a significant increase of 276%. Furthermore, xylazine is not merely co-occurring with fentanyl but is increasingly identified as a direct cause of death. While 12 deaths in January 2019 were attributed to xylazine, this number jumped to 188 deaths by June 2022, marking a staggering surge of 1,467%.

The highest occurrences of xylazine-fentanyl overdoses were concentrated in the northeastern region of the United States, particularly in Maryland, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

Understanding the significance of the rise in “tranq”

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, xylazine is known to slow breathing and heart rate, as well as significantly lower blood pressure, potentially leading to a coma or even death. Prolonged usage can result in severe withdrawal symptoms and skin ulcerations.

While xylazine is most commonly associated with opioids, it can also be combined with other drugs, such as cocaine and counterfeit prescriptions.

