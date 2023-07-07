The Importance of Supporting Cinemalaya Entries, as Stated by Dolly de Leon

The 19th edition of the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival unveiled its lineup of competing films, consisting of 10 shorts and 10 full-length entries. Among the full-length filmmakers in competition are Kevin Maguya, Gian Arre, Carl Joseph Papa, Samantha Lee, Natts Jadaone, Ryan Machado, Kenneth dela Cruz, John Rogers, Jopy Arnaldo, Dustin Celestino, and Sheryl Rose Andres.

Actress Dolly de Leon, who stars in two entries at the festival, expressed her unwavering support for indie movies and stated that she would gladly be part of all 10 finalists if given the opportunity. De Leon, who is the first and only Filipino actor invited to vote for the Academy Awards, believes that indie filmmakers deserve the spotlight as their unique and special stories are worth watching.

De Leon shared her complicated relationship with Cinemalaya, revealing that she had tried for years to be a part of the festival before finally joining in 2011. She emphasized the importance of stepping out of the box and exploring different topics and formulas in order for the Philippine film industry to grow. She considers Cinemalaya to be a platform for such exploration.

Due to the ongoing renovation of its original venue, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), the festival will take place at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC). Festival director Chris Millado explained that the decision was made as a homage to the roots of Cinemalaya, recalling how he used to run from his university just to catch screenings of international film festivals at the PICC.

Jose Javier Reyes, the head of Cinemalaya’s monitoring committee, hailed the finalists as the future of Philippine cinema. He commended the fact that many of the filmmakers come from various regions in the country, showcasing the direction that Philippine cinema is heading towards.

Laurice Guillen, the president of the Cinemalaya Foundation, highlighted the financial support provided to the finalists by the CCP and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP). She praised the collaboration between the government and the private sector in supporting the cultural growth of the country.

This year also marked the introduction of the first film lab designed by Cinemalaya Film Institute, aimed at providing comprehensive training to first-time filmmakers. Guillen expressed curiosity about the effects of the pandemic on the films, as they were developed during a period of uncertainty and the competition process was conducted through video conferencing.

The remaining full-length features in competition are John Rogers’ “As If It’s True,” Kenneth dela Cruz’ “Bulawan Nga Usa” (Golden Deer), Jopy Arnaldo’s “Gitling,” Ryan Machado’s “Huling Palabas,” Sheryl Rose Andes’ “Maria,” Samantha Lee’s “Rookie,” Gian Arre’s “Tether,” and Kevin Mikhail Mayuga’s “When This is All Over.” The short film finalists include Kent John Desamparado’s “Ang Kining Binalaybay Kag Ambahanon Ko Para Sa Imo,” Kurt Soberano’s “Golden Bells,” Arvin Belarmino’s “Hinakdal,” Sam Villareal and Kim Timan’s “HM HM MHM,” Diokko Manuel Dionisio’s “Kokuryo: The Untold Story of Bb. Undas 2019;” Daniel James Magayon’s “Maudi Nga Arapaap” (Last Dream), Mike Cabales’ “Makoko sa Baybay,” Janura Yap’s “Sibuyas ni Perfecto (Perfecto’s Onion), Mae Tanagon’s “Sota,” and Joshua Caesar Medroso’s “Tong Adlaw Nga Nag-Snow.”

The 19th edition of Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival will take place from August 4th to 13th at the PICC.

