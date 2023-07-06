The Impact of Supreme Court’s Decision on Biden’s Student Debt Relief Program Exceeds Expectations

Introducing a new feature from Fox News – the ability to listen to articles! In the past week, the Supreme Court has made three impactful decisions that will shape public policy for years to come.

Firstly, on Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that the use of race in college admissions violates the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause, dealing a blow to affirmative action in education.

Secondly, on Friday, in a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court determined that states cannot force workers to promote messages that go against their religious beliefs, which is a significant victory for religious liberty.

However, it was the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to strike down President Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debt that may have the most significant consequences. In Biden v. Nebraska, the Supreme Court ruled that the administration broke the law in attempting to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for Americans earning less than $125,000 per year.

The case revolved around a provision in the 2003 Heroes Act, which stated that the Department of Education had the authority to waive or modify certain provisions connected to a war, military operation, or national emergency. The Biden administration attempted to use this provision to cancel a massive amount of student debt, a power that was never intended when the law was passed.

The potential impact of Biden’s debt cancellation plan would have been enormous, covering 98.5% of all borrowers and costing $430 billion. It raises important questions about the future of debt cancellation plans and how it would affect student behavior and financial responsibilities.

Beyond the immediate consequences, the Supreme Court’s decision carries far more weight. It addresses the broader issue of executive branch authority and the use of vague language in laws to enact sweeping reforms without congressional action.

The Biden administration, like previous liberal governments, argued that broad legislative language could be interpreted to grant the government wide-ranging powers. However, the Supreme Court rejected this approach, stating that only Congress has the power to write and enact new laws.

Chief Justice John Roberts emphasized this point in his majority opinion, stating that “waive or modify” does not mean “completely rewrite.” The Supreme Court’s decision signifies a strong stance against the executive branch overstepping its bounds and seizing legislative power.

This ruling has far-reaching implications for future executive actions taken by presidents and government departments across the board. It reinforces the importance of the legislative branch in lawmaking and prevents abuses of power and government program expansions.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court’s decision is a victory against radical approaches to rulemaking and ensures that the intent of Congress is respected. It signals a shift towards a conservative court that stands strong against extreme efforts to bypass legislative procedures.

With this recent ruling, Americans can rest assured that their Supreme Court is safeguarding the foundations of democracy.

