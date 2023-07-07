The Heartbreaking Reality of Turning 18

At the age of eighteen, I find myself straddling between feeling old and young. My heart is weary from experience, yet my youthful soul remains untainted by the complexities of life. I have the ability to indulge in certain activities, like sipping firewater, but I still lack the responsibility to avoid getting drunk. While I possess enough skills to drive, I haven’t obtained a license to do so legally. The act of dyeing my hair may seem juvenile, even though it shouldn’t be perceived that way.

Standing at a height of 5-foot-2, I often find solace in watching shows like “Gravity Falls” whenever boredom strikes. Despite my age, I still harbor a fear of the dark, and the only horror film I can bear to watch alone is Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.” There are many things I yearn to do, but my empty pockets prevent me from pursuing them. Furthermore, I can’t help but feel a sense of shame when surrounded by young achievers who have accomplished so much at a tender age. I sit there, stifling myself with excuses like “It was a different time.”

Time, as a concept, is quite comical. It was devised by the Egyptians as a means to measure the passing of sunrises and sunsets. It moves relentlessly, influencing everything around us and providing us with a tangible measure to exclaim, “Wow, that’s ancient!” At this point, I have already spent 157,680 hours of my life, which equates to 9,460,800 minutes if I were to break it down into seconds. Thinking about it too deeply might just overwhelm me.

In terms of cultural references, I belong to a generation familiar with childhood games like tagu-taguan, habol-habulan, luksong baka, and tumbang preso. I grew up with digital cameras, CDs/DVDs, and Barney. If I were to liken myself to a car, I would be an antique with failing engines and smoke signals emanating from my exhaust pipes, indicating the need for a replacement. It may sound wrong in every aspect, but perhaps I was too consumed with counting the days instead of truly living them. My life has been devoid of filler episodes, lacking any love interests or romantic storylines. I always fast-forward to the ending, leaving no room for growth or improvement.

Now, the concept of endings haunts me, suffocating me with a sense of anxiety and making me question the true nature of life. Is it all just a facade created by the privileged and philosophical elite? It feels absurd, yet I find myself contemplating it incessantly. It’s not a matter of whether others will remember me, but rather a trembling uncertainty of whether I have done enough. I was raised in an environment where achieving just “enough” was never sufficient, and putting in more effort was merely seen as trying too hard.

When I close my eyes at night, painful memories flicker through my mind, accompanied by sadistic thoughts that I have conjured up. I often find myself revisiting the places and shadows of my past, despite the pain it inflicts upon me. There’s a part of me that wishes to stay there, to make amends and change certain aspects of my life. I believe I can do better, promising myself that I will write more, study harder, and give my all. However, reality reminds me that we don’t live in fairy tales, and a time machine doesn’t exist. All a young girl like me can do is dream and face the inevitable reality upon waking.

I often wonder if I will ever have my moment, a period of time where I am truly seen and understood. Throughout the years spent in my own company, I have yet to unravel the depths of my own being. All I know is that college holds the key to my success, my only ticket out of a life of misery and failure. Ignorance, particularly about myself, is the greatest tragedy I have inflicted upon myself.

As I navigate through life, I slowly realize that my achievements and accolades will never truly validate my existence. What truly matters are the emotions and experiences that have made me feel alive. Perhaps I was wrong all along. It wasn’t a matter of being ignorant of what I didn’t know, but rather being oblivious to what I didn’t realize. One day, I will let go of all the versions of myself that hold me back, releasing myself from the torment of “What if?” questions. I will become the person I aspire to be.

One day, I will fully know myself and accept that life is an ongoing cycle of moments and memories. It creates and ends, resembling a mysterious jigsaw puzzle that no single person can complete. Life is not a film or a song; it continues without pauses, commercial breaks, disclaimers, or credit rolls. And eventually, at its own time, it concludes.

