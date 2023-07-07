The government of Saudi Arabia should take responsibility for its own Uber-related issues

Sign up now to receive this daily email and stay informed about the happenings in the city. Don’t miss out!

In Riyadh, Rami had a frustrating experience trying to catch an Uber for an urgent meeting. Driver after driver accepted his ride request but then cancelled it, leaving him stranded. Now, Rami finds himself walking in the sweltering city or spending exorbitant amounts to hire a chauffeur. Comparing his experiences in New York, Dubai, and Europe, Rami (not his real name) considers Riyadh to be the worst when it comes to ride-hailing services.

The immense traffic congestion in the sprawling Saudi capital makes it difficult to travel. With the delayed metro system, lack of public transport, and shortage of taxis, unreliable ride-hailing services exacerbate the problem. Drivers frequently contact customers to inquire about their destination and payment method, often leading to ride cancellations if the answers are unsatisfactory.

“Getting around in Saudi Arabia is becoming increasingly challenging, making it difficult to plan ahead,” says a western consultant who travels to the kingdom for meetings. Some individuals have completely given up on the idea of navigating the city due to the terrible transportation situation.

Unfortunately, the Saudi government’s conflicting targets between different ministries have contributed to this mess. While they aim to attract foreign companies to the country and require them to establish regional headquarters in order to win state contracts, they also want to reduce unemployment by creating more jobs for Saudi nationals in the private sector.

As a result, the government enacted a rule in 2020 that only Saudi citizens could work for ride-hailing apps, limiting the available pool of drivers for Uber and its Middle Eastern subsidiary, Careem. Since over 40% of Saudi Arabia’s population consists of foreigners, this regulation severely impacted the industry. Additionally, ride-hailing jobs in Saudi Arabia are predominantly taken up by men, despite women being granted the right to drive in 2018.

These circumstances, combined with previous regulations stipulating that cars must be less than five years old and owned by the drivers, have created a shortage of eligible drivers. Many individuals working for Uber or Careem have full-time jobs and only drive for the companies for a few hours a day, usually avoiding rush hours.

Mohammed, who works for a company during the day and drives for Uber at night, often declines rides that will lead him into heavily congested areas. He explains, “No one wants to be stuck in traffic. I already spend an hour and a half commuting to and from work. It’s frustrating.”

While Uber and Careem declined to comment on their business in Saudi Arabia, industry insiders express their dissatisfaction with the onerous regulations. According to them, the number of ride requests accepted and completed by drivers significantly dropped after the implementation of nationality and car age limits. However, the figure has recently improved. After lobbying efforts, the government now permits cars up to seven years old to be used by Uber and Careem drivers.

Careem has introduced new features on its app, allowing drivers to see the destination and fare before picking up the customer, which helps prevent cancellations. Uber has implemented similar measures. Additionally, both companies are working with the government and banks to develop car financing plans for drivers. A source from the industry reveals their commitment to addressing the issues, stating, “We’re doing everything we can to fix it, but we’ve faced significant challenges.”

