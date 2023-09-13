The Generous Offer: Kevin Costner Surpasses Judge’s Ruling with Increased Child Support for Ex-Wife

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner are in the midst of a contentious divorce.

In a recent court filing, it was revealed that the “Yellowstone” actor offered Baumgartner $75,000 in monthly child support.

However, she declined the offer and opted to have the court make a ruling. As a result, the judge lowered his payments to $63,209.

A court briefing filed Monday by Kevin Costner’s legal team provided more details about the ongoing financial battle over child support payments between the actor and his estranged wife. It was revealed that Christine Baumgartner is receiving less than what Costner had initially offered during their negotiations.

When Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, her lawyers originally requested monthly child support payments of $248,000. This amount was later reduced to $217,300 per month.

Judge Thomas Anderle initially ordered Costner to pay $129,755 per month in child support until the evidentiary hearing took place and a final amount was determined.

According to the recent court filing by Costner’s lawyers, he made a counteroffer to Baumgartner’s “unrealistic and frankly outrageous” settlement requests. He offered her $75,000 per month in support, along with covering 100% of the children’s unreimbursed medical, extracurricular, and school expenses. However, Baumgartner declined this offer.

The case proceeded to an evidentiary hearing on September 5, where Judge Anderle ordered Costner to pay $63,209 per month to Baumgartner. Unless modified in a later motion, this will be Costner’s regular monthly child support payment.

If Baumgartner had accepted Costner’s June 30 offer, she would have received an additional $11,791 per month in child support. This information was included in the court briefing, which also addressed Baumgartner’s request for approximately $900,000 in legal fees from Costner.

The briefing characterized Baumgartner’s financial demands as “nothing short of outrageous.”

Lawyers representing Costner and Baumgartner in their divorce have not yet responded to requests for comment.

The divorce between Costner and Baumgartner, who were married for 18 years, has become increasingly contentious as they negotiate the financial aspects of their split. Baumgartner initially refused to leave Costner’s property in Santa Barbara, California without receiving a six-figure child support payment.

While she eventually moved into a smaller house on the compound, Costner’s lawyers claim that her legal team has been using delaying tactics to prolong the divorce process.