The Essential Guide to Threads: Meta’s Alternative to Twitter

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recently introduced Threads, a new text-based platform that directly rivals Twitter. The design of Threads and the comments made by Meta’s top executives emphasize this competition.

The chief product officer of Meta referred to Threads as “our response to Twitter,” highlighting the company’s intention to compete with the popular social media platform. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also acknowledges the comparison and expresses his hopes for Threads to create a larger public conversations app with over a billion users.

How does Threads work?

Threads can be accessed through a mobile app on iPhone and Android devices. Although there is currently no web interface, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri stated that a web version is in the works. Users can log in to Threads using their existing Instagram accounts and customize their profiles specifically for Threads. They can also adjust privacy settings independently for both accounts.

Unlike Twitter’s 280-character limit, Threads allows posts of up to 500 characters. Users can include links, photos, and videos up to five minutes long. Furthermore, they can share Threads posts to Instagram stories or share links to Threads posts on other platforms.

Users’ feeds consist of Threads posted by users they follow, as well as posts with recommended content. Interactions with other posts include “hearting,” responding, and re-posting.

Threads already has 30 million users

Threads gained significant traction soon after its launch, attracting 30 million users within a short period of time. Mark Zuckerberg expressed his excitement and acknowledged the work required to further develop the app.

Within the first seven hours, Zuckerberg boasted that Threads had acquired 10 million sign-ups, showcasing its immediate popularity. Several prominent news outlets, including CNN, The Associated Press, NBC News, and The Hill, had already started posting on the platform.

Threads enters the market as part of a trend of alternative text-based apps emerging in response to changes made on Twitter since Elon Musk’s takeover. At the same time, Meta launches Threads in the midst of competition with TikTok’s popularity.

Threads’s EU launch delayed

While Threads rolls out in over 100 countries, its presence in the European Union is initially limited due to privacy concerns. Meta is delaying the launch in the EU, specifically due to complexities in compliance with upcoming laws that will impact tech-dominant “gatekeepers” like Meta.

Adam Mosseri stated that the Digital Markets Act, which introduces new legal obligations for such companies, is likely the reason behind Threads being excluded from the EU at present. The Irish Data Protection Commission, the regulator overseeing Meta in Europe, also confirmed the app’s delayed rollout.

New features to come

As Threads gains traction, Mosseri promises new features on the horizon. These updates may include hashtag searching and improvements to the overall search function. Additionally, Threads may introduce a feed exclusively dedicated to posts from accounts users follow. Currently, the app does not support direct messaging, and it remains unclear if this feature will be added. Mosseri suggests using other messaging apps to share Threads, aiming to keep the app simple and avoid cluttering users’ inboxes.