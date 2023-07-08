The Enigma Unveiled: Discovering the Masterminds Behind Bizarre Product Ads on Twitter

Stay updated with the latest news from Twitter Inc by signing up for our free Twitter Inc updates. Every morning, you’ll receive a myFT Daily Digest email summarizing the latest happenings in the world of Twitter Inc. Exciting developments are unfolding in the realm of Twitter advertising.

For a while now, users have been inundated with ads for various products, ranging from pet supplies to household gadgets and garden decorations. These ads seem to follow a similar template: a promoted tweet from a verified account, a fast-forwarded video, and a link to a generic online store with names like Zotu, Dulo, or Loza. The frequency of these ads has become a source of irritation for many Twitter users.

In fact, some users have expressed concerns about the quality and legality of these products. Community notes highlighting the illegality or potential harm associated with some of these ads have been shared on Twitter. It’s clear that there’s a growing discontent within the community regarding these advertisements.

Interestingly, Alphaville has been tracking several of these ad accounts. And in recent hours, every single one of them has been suspended. It’s worth noting that dropshipper ads are prevalent on social media platforms. However, the specific accounts we’ve been monitoring were promoting a network of commerce sites, such as Tace, Vore, and Toba, which all share a strikingly similar aesthetic and functionality. These sites are built using WordPress and rely on Woocommerce, an open-source plugin for small businesses. Interestingly, they also have addresses that raise suspicions about their legitimacy.

Having a fake business address on an ecommerce website goes against the regulations in the UK. The Advertising Standards Authority mandates that ads targeting UK consumers must be accurate and free from misleading information, including false information about the operator’s location. Past cases, such as the banning of an ad for Wandsworth Plumbers, serve as examples of the ASA taking action against misleading advertisements. However, it remains to be seen if the Twitter ads in question would fall under the ASA’s regulation without further investigation.

The question then arises: who is truly behind these sites? Our test orders from various shopfronts all led back to the same company, Poxdo, a dropshipping agent registered in Singapore. Poxdo’s website shares a lot of text with seemingly unrelated websites, making it difficult to determine what can be trusted. The contact page lists an address in downtown Singapore and mentions a warehouse in Yiwu, China.

Yiwu, known as the world’s largest wholesale market for small manufactured goods, has been the subject of recent discussion by our colleagues on MainFT. With its multitude of stores, the city acts as a hub for a multi-billion dollar trade in various products. Public documents reveal that Poxdo PTE Ltd was established in May 2020 and has two directors, Lee Ming Chung from Singapore, and Nguyen Dac Manh from Ha Noi, Vietnam. Despite our efforts to contact them, neither director has responded to our inquiries. Furthermore, emails sent directly to Poxdo have gone unanswered. The company’s secretary, Thung Sai Fun, has also not provided any information about Poxdo.

Under Singapore law, a company must have at least one resident director on its board at all times. It is common for foreigners setting up companies in Singapore to appoint a local resident as a passive, nominee director. Lee Ming Sung, one of Poxdo’s directors, is associated with over 60 different Singapore-incorporated companies but appears to hold no shares in any of them.

The address provided on the registration form for the other director, Nguyen Dac Manh, is for an area in Hanoi, but it is not a specific residence or street. Despite reaching out to individuals with the same name, we have yet to receive a response.

Interestingly, Poxdo’s website contains an unused WordPress-based storefront framework that includes template pages credited to someone named “Maximus Brainsby.” This name rings a bell, as it was the name of a now-dissolved UK company established by a Vietnamese resident named Tuan Hoang Anh. The name also appears in a messageboard thread discussing traffic received from a product research tool called Pexgle. The thread claims that an email was signed by “Maximus Brainsby, Co-Founder, Pexgle.” We have attempted to contact Pexgle and individuals associated with Tuan Hoang Anh regarding dropshipping and Twitter ads but have not received any responses.

In response to inquiries about the account suspensions, Twitter’s press office provided their standard automated response.

Stay connected with us for further updates on these developments.

Reference