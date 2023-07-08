The Editorial: Spoken Word Poets – Crucial Voices of Power Required in Today’s World

News of the inclusion of a spoken word category in one of the UK’s prestigious poetry prizes is long overdue and highly welcomed. The Forward prizes’ decision signifies a recognition by the poetry establishment that spoken word artists are not outsiders, but rather integral contributors to the art form. This bias against spoken word has hindered the progression of poetry and prevented influential voices from being acknowledged, as well as hindering the growth of new audiences.

For the past three decades, the Forward prizes have stood alongside the TS Eliot awards as proof of the significance of poetry. Each year, these awards fill London’s 2,700-seat Festival Hall with a ceremony that celebrates poetry as an art form meant to be experienced and shared. It is ironic that these awards have not made space for the culture-shifting works of poets like Linton Kwesi Johnson, Benjamin Zephaniah, or the younger generation represented by George the Poet, who can captivate a crowd at Glastonbury.

However, it is important to acknowledge that the Forward prizes have recognized remarkable works in their existing categories of best collection, best single poem, and best debut collection over the past 31 years. These winners include notable poets like the three poet laureates. Additionally, it is worth considering the overlap between poetry for the page and poetry for the stage, as exemplified by Joelle Taylor, one of this year’s Forward judges and a former UK slam champion who won the TS Eliot prize last year. This raises the question of whether creating a specific spoken word category is necessary or whether poets who have honed their craft in the spoken word scene will eventually make the transition to print.

However, arguing from a hierarchical perspective or insisting on a linear evolution of poets undermines the fact that many poets excel in both arenas simultaneously. As rightly stated by Ms Taylor, “Spoken word and performed poetry is as valuable, dynamic, and exploratory as published works.” While oral poetry may have a lighter archival footprint, it possesses a rich lineage dating back to the Harlem Renaissance and the electrifying performances of Allen Ginsberg and the Liverpool Poets in the 1960s.

In recent years, thanks to public performances, the cultural and political excitement around poetry has experienced a revival. From Amanda Gorman’s captivating poem at Joe Biden’s inauguration to Kae Tempest’s boundary-breaking fusion of poetry, music, and theatre, the energy of spoken word has made a significant impact. Therefore, the introduction of a new category that embraces and preserves this energy within the classical canon will undoubtedly enhance the art form and ensure its endurance for future generations.