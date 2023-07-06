The Decline of Optimism among American Consumers

Stay updated on the US economy with our free myFT Daily Digest email. Every morning, we’ll send you the latest news about the US economy. Sign up today!

What is happening in the minds of American consumers? This question has become a major concern for investors. American shoppers have historically played a vital role in driving the global economy, as private consumption makes up two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product. However, their recent behavior has been quite peculiar.

Surveys conducted over the past year consistently reveal a high level of pessimism among the public. For instance, a survey by TransUnion in the second quarter found that 75% of consumers believe a recession is looming, with 44% already convinced that one is underway. The Michigan survey of consumer confidence, although slightly better than a year ago, continues to depict a gloomy outlook.

Despite this pervasive gloom, the US economy continues to grow at a moderate pace, thanks in part to surprisingly resilient retail sales. Moreover, official statistics show that household economic fundamentals remain healthy.

A recent analysis by the San Francisco Federal Reserve indicates that American households accumulated an astonishing $2.1 trillion in excess savings in 2021 due to the government’s Covid-19 stimulus packages. Although consumers have started using up these savings, there is still a substantial amount left that could support consumer spending at least until the fourth quarter of 2023.

By examining the “misery index,” which measures consumer stress, we find a more positive perspective. According to David Kelly from JPMorgan, inflation, a key component of the index, is falling, and unemployment is at a 50-year low, resulting in a relatively cheerful sentiment among consumers.

Interestingly, another sentiment index that JPMorgan tracks, combining various factors such as inflation, unemployment, stock prices, gasoline prices, and payroll job gains, suggests that consumers are more optimistic than polls indicate.

There are two potential explanations for this disparity. First, the data might be incomplete or fail to capture the experiences of specific socio-economic groups. Second, polls might be skewed by consumers’ wider fears of rising interest rates, geopolitical risks, and political gridlock.

It is possible that both explanations hold some truth. As the mystery surrounding consumer sentiment continues, we should exercise humility when predicting the future trajectory of the US economy. The past may not be a reliable indicator, given the shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This uncertainty highlights the need for institutions like the Federal Reserve to conduct more on-the-ground research to understand changes in consumer culture. This will provide insights into whether the current gloomy sentiment will dampen consumer confidence in the coming months.

Currently, data on restaurant spending and durable purchases suggests a softening trend. However, American shoppers remain an enigmatic group. It seems that the land of optimism may not be so optimistic after all.

