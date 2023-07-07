The Costly Predicament of Apple’s Vision Pro Headset: The Burden of Tiny Displays

Apple’s recent production forecast reduction for its Vision Pro headset has drawn attention to the high cost of its micro OLED displays, which are necessary for an immersive experience. The company now expects to produce fewer than 400,000 units in 2024, a significant decrease from its initial sales target of 1 million units in the first year. The complex design of the Vision Pro headset, along with the challenges associated with micro OLED displays, contribute to the high cost. These displays, which are the size of a postage stamp, are deposited on silicon wafers instead of glass substrates used in smartphones. With a resolution of 3,000 pixels per inch, micro OLED displays offer a superior visual experience compared to traditional glass OLED displays. However, the cost of silicon wafers, the risk of dust contamination during manufacturing, and the lack of mass production capabilities drive up the overall cost. In fact, two micro OLED displays, one for each eye, in an Apple Vision Pro are estimated to cost $700, nearly half of the manufacturing cost of the product. Sony is the current supplier of micro OLED displays for Apple, but it remains hesitant to increase production due to skepticism about the market’s future growth. This hesitation opens the door for Samsung Display and LG Display to emerge as leading suppliers for micro OLED displays. Samsung recently acquired micro OLED producer eMagin and is building a manufacturing facility in South Korea, while LG Display showcased its own micro OLED prototype earlier this year. Apple is also exploring partnerships with Chinese companies for micro OLED displays. However, no display maker has yet met Apple’s expectations, and the company is unwilling to compromise on display quality by using alternative technologies. While Samsung is positioned well to supply micro OLED displays for future versions of Apple’s headset, industry experts caution that improving yield rates and reducing prices will be challenging. Furthermore, Chinese companies may face obstacles due to potential military applications and export controls. All display makers must weigh the investment required for niche products like mixed reality headsets against the competition in other display sectors. For now, Samsung and LG will likely focus on OLED displays for TVs, tablets, and foldable phones.

