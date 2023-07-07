The Confrontation between Airlines and Flight Shaming

Japan Airlines is taking a unique approach to “travelling light.” In a new initiative, travelers can arrive at check-in counters with only the clothes they are wearing. Prior to their arrival in Japan, they will receive a two-week supply of rental clothes tailored to their size, season, formality, and color at their accommodation. Reserving a flight ticket to Tokyo will now also involve selecting outfits to be delivered.

This innovative scheme raises several questions. Will the desired clothing size be available? What if the weather forecasts are inaccurate? What if the clothes do not arrive? Japan Airlines acknowledges these concerns but believes the initiative will appeal to environmentally conscious flyers seeking a “sustainable choice.” The apparel will come from excess stock or second-hand sources, and reducing luggage could help minimize travelers’ carbon footprint. It is estimated that a 10kg reduction in baggage can result in a 7.5kg decrease in carbon dioxide emissions. While it may be a small impact, every effort counts.

However, it is important to note that this initiative is primarily a marketing tactic. The company is capitalizing on the growing demand for sustainable travel and the industry’s need to address eco-conscious passengers’ concerns about the environmental impact of flying. The “flygskam” or flight shaming movement gained momentum in 2019, with climate activist Greta Thunberg supporting efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of air travel. A UBS survey in the same year found that one in five travelers had already reduced their number of flights for environmental reasons.

As we approach the first summer travel season after the pandemic, the concept of flygskam will resurface alongside the trend of revenge tourism. However, initiatives like Japan Airlines’ “Any Wear, Anywhere” are unlikely to fully satisfy the most ardent climate warriors, even though they may alleviate some guilt. KLM, for example, faced criticism for its “Fly Responsibly” campaign and was accused of “greenwashing.” Similarly, Qantas’ “Green Tier” program, which rewards customers for making environmentally friendly choices, has been scrutinized for potentially encouraging more flights.

Airlines may attempt to present a green image and monetize the sustainable travel trend, but the fact remains that air travel is a significant source of pollution. A round-trip flight from London to San Francisco emits more carbon dioxide per person than an average car does in a year. Lightening luggage or offering partial offsets are relatively minor actions, especially considering the projected increase in passenger numbers over the next decade. These green initiatives can give the impression that reducing emissions is solely the responsibility of travelers.

However, this does not negate the importance of broader efforts to curb air travel demand. The use of private jets by celebrities has received criticism, and some companies, governments, and universities have already implemented restrictions on short-haul flights. France, for example, banned domestic flights under 150 minutes where suitable rail services are available. The Swedes even have a term, “Tågskryt,” for boasting about traveling by train.

While air travel will continue to be essential for both business and leisure purposes, it is crucial to expand the options for genuine sustainable travel rather than just creating an illusion of it. Improving rail connections and reducing train fares would be beneficial. Airlines, on the other hand, must prioritize the development and utilization of greener aviation fuels and technologies. Ultimately, significant actions by governments, industry leaders, and international organizations are necessary to drive sustainable travel, rather than relying solely on a few environmentally conscious backpackers.