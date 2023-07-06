The Challenge of Transforming Artisanal Mining: Overcoming the Complexities of an Unregulated Sector

Dressed in a fashionable ensemble of double denim, thick-rimmed black glasses, and shiny leather boots, Mujinga Tshikuta Asamoah hardly shows any signs of the difficult childhood he endured. From the age of 14, he worked in treacherous cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), descending deep into narrow holes, carrying heavy bags, and washing ore to produce the cobalt needed for electronic devices.

“I had no other choice,” Asamoah says, as he shuffles three mobile phones powered by the very material that has both caused the death of his friends and lifted him out of poverty. Now 30 years old, Asamoah is a teacher and interpreter, considered one of the fortunate few in Kolwezi, the copper and cobalt capital of the DRC.

However, his newfound success was not achieved through his own efforts. It was his aunt’s husband, who worked at the Glencore Mutanda mine, a global natural resource powerhouse, who paid for Asamoah’s education and allowed him to leave the treacherous mines behind.

Cobalt, a valuable metal abundant in the DRC, is essential for the world’s shift towards clean energy. The demand for cobalt is projected to triple by 2035, primarily for electric vehicle batteries. Asamoah’s story reflects the dual nature of the DRC’s cobalt industry. On one side are the industrial mines operated by multinational corporations like Glencore, while on the other side are the informal mines with dangerous conditions that feed Chinese trading networks. This small-scale mining, known as “artisanal” mining, contributes to 15-30% of the DRC’s cobalt supply, which in turn produces 70% of global output.

James Nicholson, head of social responsibility at Trafigura, one of the largest commodity traders, acknowledges that the growth in demand for battery metals puts pressure on large-scale mines. Therefore, mid-tier, small-scale, and artisanal producers will play an increasingly important role in meeting this demand.

However, in order for the world to sustainably and fairly meet its cobalt needs, the artisanal mining sector must adhere to international standards. While artisanal mining exists beyond the DRC and supports the livelihoods of millions of people, Amnesty International brought attention to child labor and inhumane working conditions in the DRC’s informal cobalt mining sector in 2016. Since then, there has been a push to enhance the security of raw material supply and break China’s dominance in critical mineral supply chains. Governments and multinational corporations are facing pressure to improve safety in informal mines and incorporate them into ethical supply chains.

Currently, the Responsible Minerals Initiative, which includes major companies like Glencore, Volkswagen, Microsoft, and Apple, exclude artisanally mined cobalt from their “responsible” sources. While this exclusion may protect supply chains and reputations, it does little to improve conditions for those working in unregulated mines and provide development opportunities for the DRC.

Microsoft has called for a collective effort to advance the formalization of artisanal mining, focusing on enforcing standards and eliminating dangerous practices. However, many critics question why the safeguarding of artisanal mining is taking so long.

The blurred lines between industrial and artisanal mining are evident in places like Tenke Fungurume, where children and young men engage in unregulated mining activities alongside Chinese-owned operations. Mining companies claim separation between their products and artisanal supplies, but experts argue that the distinction is not so clear-cut.

Mining companies tolerate artisanal mining as long as it doesn’t disrupt their operations, but they do not regulate or improve its safety as it is technically illegal. Some large miners have attempted to create alternative employment opportunities by investing in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. However, the weak leadership in the DRC and the high incentives to mine pose challenges to finding a viable solution.

In the end, finding a sustainable and ethical approach to cobalt mining in the DRC requires the joint efforts of governments, multinational corporations, and local communities. It involves formalizing the artisanal mining sector, improving safety conditions, and providing alternative livelihoods that are more lucrative and sustainable. Only then can the world meet its cobalt needs while ensuring the well-being of those involved in its production and minimizing the influence of kleptocrats and criminal gangs.

