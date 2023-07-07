The CEO’s Achievements Matter More Than Their Age

Britt Harris, at the age of 65, is retiring from his position as head of Utimco, the largest university endowment in the US. What sets his retirement apart is his message urging his generation to step aside and make way for successors, so they don’t have to wait until their seventies for top leadership roles.

In the US’s dynamic economy, it is common for prominent business leaders, like Rupert Murdoch, Warren Buffett, and Stephen Schwarzman (aged 92, 92, and 76 respectively), to continue working long past retirement age. However, some executives, including Bob Iger (72) of Disney and Jamie Dimon (67) of JPMorgan Chase, who recently received a $50 million incentive to stay until 2026, challenge Harris’s view.

There are risks associated with keeping leaders in power for too long. Younger executives may bring fresh perspectives that are more relevant to present challenges. Successors who are made to wait too long may choose to leave, and limiting turnover at the top also limits opportunities for women and minority executives who are underrepresented in CEO roles.

A survey conducted by headhunter Spencer Stuart revealed that even the average director believes CEOs should step down six months before their 10-year anniversary. Coincidentally, the average tenure of departing S&P 500 chief executives in 2020, as reported by the Conference Board, was approximately 10 years, with an average age of 62, showing little change over the past 20 years.

While implementing an age or tenure limit might seem appealing, there is little evidence to suggest that it would yield better results. A Harvard Business Review ranking of the world’s best-performing CEOs found that, on average, they held their positions for 15 years. Additionally, Spencer Stuart concluded that CEOs who successfully navigated the “complacency trap” between years six and ten typically experienced their most valuable and innovative years.

Investors have been advocating for long-term management rather than focusing solely on short-term results. Setting fixed retirement dates that disregard performance sends the wrong message. Instead, CEOs should be evaluated based on their abilities, not their age. However, as their tenure lengthens, it becomes crucial to question whether they are still the best fit for the job.

This necessitates holding CEOs accountable to directors who have the authority to determine when it is time for them to step down. Separating the roles of chief executive and chair reduces the likelihood of a CEO hand-picking directors who owe their positions to the very person whose future they may have to decide.

Boards should have the flexibility to retain high-performing CEOs beyond their 65th birthday or 10-year anniversary. However, discussions on succession should become a routine part of board and investor meetings as a CEO approaches these milestones. These discussions should particularly focus on whether the CEO’s longevity is discouraging internal contenders for their position, as a high turnover among potential successors is a warning sign.

Boards seeking to maintain experienced leadership while also cultivating a pipeline of talent should consider gradually assigning more responsibilities to potential successors over time. Meanwhile, individuals like Harris, who willingly retire at 65, should enjoy their retirement after ensuring that their organizations’ pension plans enable employees to do the same.